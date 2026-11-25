Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Denies Trump's Influence In His Reinstatement, Will Testify Before US Senate | X - YourAnonCentral

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has rejected suggestions that President Donald Trump swayed the board to reinstate him, saying the directors reviewed the facts and were assured his return posed no national security threat. He made the remarks at his first all-hands meeting since going back to the job.

Huang's account of the board's decision

According to the New York Times, which accessed the live stream of the town hall meeting, Huang spoke a day after the board brought him back to lead the chipmaker he co-founded about three decades ago. He had stepped down earlier this month after revelations about extramarital relationships, one of them allegedly with a Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia has said its board was confident, after input from the US government, that his reinstatement carried no national security risk. The move drew criticism from lawmakers of both parties, who called for closer scrutiny.

Trump's version

Trump has publicly claimed credit. In a CNBC interview he said he had spoken to the board and 'convinced them'. Trump reportedly pressured the board to rehire Huang.

'I hurt all of you'

Huang told staff he had made serious mistakes and hurt his family and colleagues. The New York Times quoted him as saying he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and had hurt his children. He admitted breaking the company's code of conduct was unacceptable, and said he is in therapy and finding it helpful.

He also pushed back on reports that portray him as an abusive boss, and rejected the idea that his position puts him above company rules.

Investigations and a Senate hearing

Nvidia and Huang face several state and federal probes or reviews, including by the FBI, the Justice Department and the SEC. Trump said on November 9 that the FBI was 'looking into' the affair involving a Chinese businesswoman, whom US intelligence agencies had examined over whether she was a Chinese asset. The board is also examining potential foreign intelligence activity, national security concerns and export controls.

Huang has agreed to testify at a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on December 3. Committee chair Tim Scott has said the hearing will focus on oversight of US export controls. Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter have also confirmed they will appear for transcribed interviews with House committees on December 1 and 2.

Trump leaves pardon door open

Trump told the New York Post a pardon is "always an option" but he doesn't think it will be necessary. He also floated the possibility of the US government taking an equity stake in Nvidia.