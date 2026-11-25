Priyansh Arya Left Amazed By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Recording Breaking Knock | BCCI/Star Sports/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary batting exhibition against the United Arab Emirates in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 left even fellow cricketers stunned. The 15-year-old sensation smashed an unbelievable 204 off just 53 deliveries, prompting Delhi batter Priyansh Arya to compare his performance to playing a video game.

Sooryavanshi's breathtaking innings featured seven boundaries and 28 sixes as he completely dismantled the UAE bowling attack. His fearless strokeplay and ability to clear the boundary almost at will made it difficult for spectators to believe that they were watching an actual cricket match.

Priyansh Arya Left Amazed By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Recording Breaking Knock

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Reacting to the youngster's incredible knock, Arya revealed that he was left amazed by what he witnessed. Drawing a comparison with his childhood memories of playing EA Sports Cricket 07, the Delhi batter said Sooryavanshi's batting reminded him of a video game.

"Aisa lagg raha tha woh video game hi khel raha hai (It felt like he was playing a video game)," Arya said while expressing his amazement at the teenager's extraordinary performance.

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Interestingly, Arya himself had a memorable day with the bat, smashing a sensational 181 off just 68 deliveries for Delhi against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. Despite his own remarkable performance, Sooryavanshi's 204-run blitz left him equally, if not more, impressed.

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The 15-year-old also created multiple records during his sensational innings. He reached his century in just 28 deliveries and completed his double century in 52 balls, making it one of the most extraordinary knocks in List A cricket.

Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes also broke the previous record for the most sixes in a single List A innings. His incredible performance powered India A to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the UAE, with the team chasing down the 250-run target in just 14.2 overs.

Arya's reaction perfectly captured the disbelief surrounding Sooryavanshi's innings. For a batter who had himself smashed 181 runs earlier in the day, watching the teenage sensation hit 28 sixes was clearly an experience straight out of a cricket video game.

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