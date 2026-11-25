Dalai Lama Gets Government Accommodation In New Delhi Following MEA Request | X

New Delhi: The central government has allotted a bungalow to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said.

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Although there is no official word from the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, sources said on Tuesday that the Dalai Lama has been allotted the bungalow on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

They said the allotment to Gaden Phodrang Trust -- the office of the Dalai Lama -- has been made following a request from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Such accommodation is generally transferred for three years, with provision for extension.

According to the website of Gaden Phodrang, the Trust is dedicated to preserving and upholding the institution of the Dalai Lama and his spiritual work, while advancing his humanitarian vision.

The website states that the Trust also supports His Holiness's core commitments: promoting human values, fostering interfaith harmony, preserving Tibetan culture and identity, protecting the environment, and encouraging a deeper appreciation of ancient Indian wisdom.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)