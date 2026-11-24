Video: Man Chases Woman, Throws Her On Road Before Dragging Her Towards Hotel In Meerut | X @alokdubey1408

A shocking incident was captured on CCTV in the Abu Lane area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, November 24, after a man assaulted a young woman in the middle of a busy road and attempted to take her to a hotel. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 pm, drew the attention of passersby and shopkeepers, who intervened to rescue the woman.

In the CCTV footage, a woman is seen running out of a hotel building, with the accused, identified as Salman, chasing her. He catches up with her, grabs her and throws her to the ground before picking her up and carrying her towards the hotel.

The incident drew the attention of people in the area, with several passersby stopping and shopkeepers stepping out of their establishments. A woman passerby took the initiative to follow the accused into the hotel premises. Moments later, she returned with the woman and was offered water.

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Police Register Case, Launch Search For Accused

Following the incident, Meerut Police registered a case against Salman under Sections 115(2), 127(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused.

The hotel manager and operator have not been named in the FIR so far. However, police have indicated that their role, if any, will be examined as part of the investigation. Questions have also been raised over whether the hotel management collected identification documents from Salman and the woman before allotting them a room.

There are also allegations that the accused managed to escape from the hotel before police arrived, allegedly with the assistance of hotel staff.

Meerut Police Issue Statement On X

Meerut Police also issued a statement on the incident through its official X handle, clarifying that the man and the woman were acquainted with each other.

"The young man and woman were previously acquainted. Based on the complainant’s written statement, a case was registered at Sadar Bazaar police station under the relevant sections. Further legal proceedings are underway," it said.

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