FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Modi Lauds Lovlina Borgohain, Who Was LeT's Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz?'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'Lambe Samay Tak Yaad Rehga': PM Modi Praises Lovlina Borgohain For Objecting To Incorrect India Map In Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain for taking a stand against an incorrect Indian map displayed at a restaurant in Glasgow. Modi said that given the mood was celebratory, Borgohain's attention to detail and then to raise a voice against it was no mean feat. He added that her video and actions will be remembered for a long time. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to a distorted map of India in Glasgow | X

2. Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? LET Commander Involved In Planning Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Dies Mysteriously After Meal At Pakistan Eatery - VIDEO

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz, reportedly involved in planning the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, died after collapsing outside a mosque in Islamabad on August 8. CCTV footage purportedly shows Aziz suddenly falling as people rush to administer CPR. Reports said he had earlier eaten at an unfamiliar restaurant. His cause of death remains unknown. (Read more...)

Qari Abdul Saeed Aziz reportedly went to Quba Mosque and never made it back.



The LeT operative collapsed outside the mosque after eating at an unknown location and later died under mysterious circumstances.



Mysterious killings of terrór operatives have become a new normal in 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/HR50IxW1fV — Fatima Dar (@FatimaDar_jk) August 9, 2026

3. WhatsApp Users Report Global Outage, Unable To Share Photos & Videos

WhatsApp users in India and several other countries reported disruptions on Monday, especially while sending photos, videos, stickers and GIFs. Downdetector recorded complaints involving messaging, the app and notifications. While text messages continued to work for many users, multimedia uploads were delayed or stuck. WhatsApp had not issued an official statement on the reported outage. (Read more...)

WhatsApp Users Report Global Outage, Unable To Share Photos & Videos | Agency

4. Triple Technical Failures Disrupt Mumbai Locals At Vasai Road, Dadar & Goregaon During Peak-Hour Rush

Mumbai’s suburban train services faced multiple technical failures at Vasai Road, Dadar and Goregaon during Monday’s peak hours. Point-machine failures on fast and Harbour lines disrupted train movement and delayed commuters. Railway staff were deployed to manually operate points and restore normal services on priority. (Read more...)

Triple Technical Failures Disrupt Mumbai Locals At Vasai Road, Dadar & Goregaon During Peak-Hour Rush | File photo

5. University Townships Initiative: Education Ministry Invites Inputs From Students, Faculty & Industry Through MyGov

The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide MyGov consultation on the proposed University Townships Initiative. Students, faculty, researchers, alumni, administrators and industry representatives can share suggestions to help shape the scheme. (Read more...)

6. Mumbai Restaurants Undergo Deep Cleaning After FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's Strict Suspension Drive Against Hygiene Violations

A new video showing restaurants undergoing deep cleaning and revamping their kitchens has surfaced online, reflecting the growing pressure on food businesses to maintain stricter standards. From sanitising kitchen spaces to improving storage practices and pest control, establishments are stepping up their hygiene game as surprise inspections continue. (Read more...)

Mumbai Restaurants Undergo Deep Cleaning After FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's Strict Suspension Drive Against Hygiene Violations |

7. Oil Prices Rise Over 1% As Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Remains Uncertain

Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Monday as uncertainty continued over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose to $84.65 a barrel, while WTI reached $78.99. Markets remain concerned about shipping disruptions amid stalled Iran-US dialogue, Houthi attacks and threats to regional oil infrastructure (Read more...)

8. No UPI Charges For Users, But Nominal MDR May Apply To Select Merchant Payments: Government

The Centre has clarified that UPI will remain free for consumers, though a nominal MDR may apply to select merchant transactions above a certain threshold once notified by the UPI Steering Committee. (Read more...)

UPI will remain free for consumers | File

9. Yungblud Reveals Fan's Baby Gender On Stage, Says 'Gonna Remember This Moment Forever': Watch

Yungblud turned a recent concert in Billings, Montana, into an unforgettable gender reveal after spotting a pregnant couple asking him to announce their baby’s gender. The singer invited them on stage, opened their envelope and revealed they were expecting a girl before hugging the couple. The emotional interaction quickly went viral, with fans calling the moment wholesome and heartwarming. (Read more...)

10. Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 10th, 2026 To August 16th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages. (Read more...)