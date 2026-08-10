'Lambe Samay Tak Yaad Rehga': PM Modi Praises Lovlina Borgohain For Objecting To Incorrect India Map In Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to an incorrect Indian map displayed at a restaurant in Glasgow. The incident took place during the Commonwealth Games. Modi said Borgohain’s decision to raise the issue was commendable.

Modi said the atmosphere was celebratory, but Borgohain still noticed the incorrect map. He praised her for paying attention to the detail and speaking up against it.

"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" he asked Lovlina, who won the 75kg category gold.

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Borgohain had objected to the distorted depiction of India at the restaurant. Her stand drew attention to the importance of accurately representing the country. The incident has since been praised as an example of her awareness and courage.

"Main sach batata hu, ye video saamanya nahi hai aapka. Lambe samay tak logon ko yaad rehga [I’m telling you the truth—this video of yours is extraordinary. People will remember it for a long time]" Modi said during his meeting with Borgohain at his Lok Kalyan residence.

The Assam-based boxer visited Mr Singh,a Glasgow restaurant, with the Indian boxing contingent for a celebratory dinner. The dinner came after India scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning 10 boxing medals. During the visit, Borgohain noticed an incorrect map of India on the restaurant’s menu.

The map showed the Northeast separated from the rest of the country. Borgohain objected to the depiction, and the issue later went viral on social media. Mister Singh’s India subsequently issued an “unequivocal” apology for the error and said it would change the logo.