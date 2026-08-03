 India Map Controversy: Glasgow Restaurant’s Instagram Account Deleted After Apology
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India Map Controversy: Glasgow Restaurant’s Instagram Account Deleted After Apology

A Glasgow-based restaurant deleted its Instagram account shortly after apologising for an incorrect map of India displayed on its branding. The controversy began when Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain pointed out that the North Eastern region was missing from a napkin at Mister Singh’s India, The Home of Curry. The restaurant promised to update its logo following widespread social media criticism.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
India Map Controversy: Glasgow Restaurant’s Instagram Account Deleted After Apology

A Glasgow-based restaurant deleted its Instagram account shortly after apologising for using an incorrect map of India on its branding. The controversy erupted after Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain pointed out that the restaurant's napkin showed a map without India's North Eastern region. The video quickly went viral, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

The restaurant, Mister Singh's India, the Home of Curry, had hosted the Indian boxing team after their historic 10-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2026. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Lovlina was seen holding up the restaurant's napkin and highlighting that the North Eastern part of India was missing from the map printed on it

Following the backlash, it apologised and said it would change its logo to display the correct map of India. Soon after issuing the apology, its Instagram handle became unavailable, though the reason for its deletion remains unclear.

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"Mr Singh’s India is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry, for almost 32yrs we have served for India and around the world. First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of incorrect map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to Indian contingent. We will change the logo with proper map," the restaurant said in a statement on social media.

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