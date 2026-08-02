CWG 2026 Explodes Into Controversy! Lovlina Borgohain Calls Out Restaurant In Glasgow Over 'Incomplete India Map', Says 'North East Is Missing'

IANS/X

An Indian restaurant in Glasgow has found itself at the centre of a major controversy after members of the Indian contingent visited the establishment following their successful campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The row erupted after Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain spotted an allegedly incorrect map of India printed on the restaurant's napkins, prompting strong objections from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The restaurant, Mister Singh's India – The Home of Curry, hosted several Indian athletes after the Games. However, what was meant to be a celebratory dinner soon turned controversial when Lovlina noticed that the printed map omitted the entire North East region of India. The Assam-born boxer immediately raised the issue, saying the omission was unacceptable.

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"The map on the napkins is missing our North East. Every part of India is important and should be represented," Lovlina told IANS, expressing disappointment over the depiction. Her remarks quickly gained attention, with many on social media backing her stand and calling for the map to be corrected.

Backing the Olympic medallist, BFI President Ajay Singh said the inaccuracies went beyond the North East, claiming that Jammu and Kashmir had also not been shown in its entirety. He urged the restaurant management to withdraw the napkins immediately and replace them with an accurate representation of India's map, stressing that such errors should not occur at an establishment promoting Indian culture abroad.

The incident has overshadowed what was otherwise a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign for Indian boxing. India scripted history by finishing with its best-ever boxing performance at the Games, collecting multiple gold medals, while Lovlina added a silver medal to her illustrious career. As of now, Mister Singh's India has not issued an official statement on the controversy.