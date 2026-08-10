 WhatsApp Users Report Global Outage, Unable To Share Photos & Videos
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WhatsApp Users Report Global Outage, Unable To Share Photos & Videos

WhatsApp users in India and several other countries reported disruptions on Monday, especially while sending photos, videos, stickers and GIFs. Downdetector recorded complaints involving messaging, the app and notifications. While text messages continued to work for many users, multimedia uploads were delayed or stuck. WhatsApp had not issued an official statement on the reported outage.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
WhatsApp Users Report Global Outage, Unable To Share Photos & Videos
WhatsApp Users Report Global Outage, Unable To Share Photos & Videos |

New Delhi: Meta-backed WhatsApp users reported issues with the messaging platform on Monday with the disruption appearing to affect the sharing of photos, videos, stickers, GIFs and other media files across several countries.

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, users began registering reports early Monday morning.

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Among the reported issues, 41 per cent were related to messaging, 40 per cent to the app itself and 13 cent to notifications, the tracking platform showed.

While text messaging continued to work for some users, multimedia content was reportedly taking longer to send or remained stuck during the upload process.

As per many users, they were able to send and receive text messages but faced difficulties uploading photos and videos in chats.

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In some cases, images appeared in conversations but remained stuck while uploading, while others reported seeing loading icons or prompts asking them to retry the action.

Stickers and GIFs were also reportedly affected, leading many users to believe the disruption was linked specifically to WhatsApp's multimedia services.

For some, larger media files failed to upload or experienced significant delays.

The problem was reported in multiple countries, including India, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Colombia which indicated that the disruption was not limited to a single region.

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The geographic spread of complaints indicated that the issue could be broader than a localised network or device problem. However, the exact scale of the disruption and the number of users affected were not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, users attempted common troubleshooting measures, including restarting their smartphones, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data connections and reinstalling the application. Several users said these steps did not resolve the problem, particularly when attempting to send photos and videos.

According to the outage tracker, WhatsApp had also experienced reports of service issues on Sunday. Moreover, WhatsApp had not issued any statement on such reported disruption.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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