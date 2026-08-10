University Townships Initiative: Education Ministry Invites Inputs From Students, Faculty & Industry Through MyGov

The Ministry of Education has started a nationwide public consultation on the proposed University Townships Initiative, seeking suggestions from students, faculty members, researchers, education administrators, alumni and industry representatives.

The Ministry of Education has initiated a nationwide public consultation on the University Townships Initiative through a survey questionnaire hosted on the My-Gov platform.



💡 UGC encourages HEIs to widely disseminate the consultation and facilitate participation from students,… pic.twitter.com/fMbvKk21n3 — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 10, 2026

The consultation will be carried out via a survey questionnaire on the MyGov portal to gather opinions that may assist the government in formulating the proposed scheme.

The scheme has been proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27, wherein the government intends to assist State Governments in creating University Townships in five places located adjacent to major industrial or logistics corridors.

What is the University Townships Scheme?

According to the communication from the Ministry dated August 6, 2026, the proposed scheme seeks to bring together the various components of the higher education and skill ecosystem in one place. The planned academic zones will include:

Multiple universities and colleges

Research institutions

Skill development centres

Residential complexes

Other facilities supporting education, research and innovation

The government is looking at these townships as integrated academic hubs located close to major industrial and logistics corridors.

Who can participate in the consultation?

The Ministry is seeking views from a wide range of stakeholders rather than limiting the consultation to educational institutions.

Students, faculty members and researchers can participate, along with:

University and college administrators

Officers and staff members

Alumni

Industry representatives and partners

Incubation centres

Innovation hubs

Other citizens and stakeholders interested in higher education

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also asked Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to circulate information about the consultation among their stakeholders and encourage wider participation.

Why the consultation matters

The government is currently working on the framework for the University Townships Initiative, and the public consultation is intended to bring inputs from people who are directly involved with education, research, skills and industry.

For students and faculty, the proposed townships could influence how universities, research institutions and skill centres are planned and connected with each other. Industry participation is also expected to provide inputs on the skills and infrastructure required around major industrial corridors.

The Ministry has therefore asked institutions to ensure that the consultation reaches their students, faculty, researchers, staff, alumni networks, incubation centres, innovation hubs and industry partners.

What Institutions have been asked to do

The UGC has encouraged HEIs to widely disseminate details of the MyGov survey and facilitate participation from their respective communities.

Institutions have been asked to:

Share information about the consultation with students and faculty.

Encourage researchers and administrators to participate.

Circulate the survey among alumni networks.

Inform incubation centres and innovation hubs associated with the institution.

Reach out to industry partners and representatives.

Encourage other interested stakeholders to submit their views.

Survey Link

University Township video link