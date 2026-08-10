Mumbai Restaurants Undergo Deep Cleaning After FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's Strict Suspension Drive Against Hygiene Violations |

Mumbai’s restaurant and food industry is witnessing a major hygiene reset as the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, intensifies inspections and takes action against establishments found violating food safety norms.

A new video showing restaurants undergoing deep cleaning and revamping their kitchens has surfaced online, reflecting the growing pressure on food businesses to maintain stricter standards. From sanitising kitchen spaces to improving storage practices and pest control, establishments are stepping up their hygiene game as surprise inspections continue.

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The crackdown has already resulted in action against several well-known Mumbai eateries. The FDA has suspended the food business licences of multiple establishments after inspections revealed serious lapses, including sanitation problems and improper food storage.

In one recent inspection drive, authorities also took action against restaurants and clubs after allegedly finding issues such as pest infestations and unhygienic food-handling areas. The wider campaign is being carried out under the FDA’s food-safety enforcement efforts, with the focus firmly on ensuring that food served to consumers meets required safety standards.

FDA’s 50-Metre Junk Food Ban Around Schools

The food-safety push extends beyond restaurants. Maharashtra’s FDA has also prohibited the sale, advertisement and free distribution of foods and beverages high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) within school premises and a 50-metre radius around schools across the state.

The restrictions cover commonly available ultra-processed and junk foods, including items such as chips, fried snacks and sugary drinks. Schools, canteens and food suppliers are also expected to comply with food-safety licensing and hygiene requirements.

The FDA has called for healthier alternatives such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, milk and other nutritious local foods, alongside clean drinking water and proper sanitation, pest control, temperature control and waste management.