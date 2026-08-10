Yungblud Reveals Fan's Baby Gender On Stage, Says 'Gonna Remember This Moment Forever': Watch

Yungblud is known for his high-energy, over-the-top concerts, but one recent show took an unexpectedly emotional turn. During his show in Montana, the singer spotted a pregnant couple in the crowd, invited them on stage, and ended up becoming the person to reveal whether they were expecting a baby boy or girl.

Yungblud reveals fans' baby gender on stage

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, was reportedly performing at First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana, when he noticed a couple holding up a sign asking him to do their gender reveal.

The request immediately caught his attention. Admitting that he had never done a gender reveal before, the singer jokingly told the audience that while he wasn't a priest, he was willing to take on the job.

An envelope containing the baby's gender was then handed to him. Instead of simply opening it from the stage, Yungblud called the couple up to join him in front of the crowd.

Once they reached the stage, he asked them to introduce themselves before turning the moment into a celebration with the audience. He then held up the envelope and checked that it would reveal whether they were having a boy or a girl.

Clearly feeling the pressure, Yungblud admitted that he was nervous too. Before opening it, he reflected on the significance of the moment, saying, "I’m gonna remember this moment forever. Bringing life into the world, what a beautiful fucking day. Congratulations guys."

He then asked the couple to close their eyes before finally opening the envelope. After checking the result, Yungblud made the announcement: "You got…it’s a fucking girl."

The singer immediately hugged the couple as the crowd celebrated the news, turning what began as a simple fan interaction into one of the most memorable moments of the concert.

Watch the complete video below:

Internet can't get enough

The video quickly made its way across social media, with viewers praising Yungblud for his genuine excitement and emotional reaction.

One fan called it “my new favourite video,” while another described the moment as “the cutest thing ever.” Others simply labelled it wholesome, with one commenter joking that the singer appeared “more happy” about the news than the parents themselves.

Another fan wrote that the baby girl was “already blessed before she was born,” praising Yungblud's sweet reaction. Others called the clip their new favourite video and celebrated the singer for showing exactly why his connection with fans remains such a huge part of his live performances.