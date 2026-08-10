Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? LET Commander Involved In Planning Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Dies Mysteriously After Meal At Pakistan Eatery - VIDEO

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Islamabad: A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, reportedly involved in the planning of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, died under mysterious circumstances at a mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad on August 8.

Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz had reportedly eaten food at an unfamiliar restaurant before he arrived at the Quba Mosque to offer prayers. He then suddenly collapsed at the gate of the mosque and died. The cause of his death is yet to be known.

CCTV footage shows collapse

CCTV footage shows the terrorist removing his slippers and suddenly collapsing. The clip shows people rushing towards him and giving him CPR.

Who was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz?

Qari Saeed, alias Abdul Aziz, a commander of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has died under suspicious circumstances. Qari Saeed, alias Abdul Aziz, was the head of Lashkar-e-Taiba's Shoba-e-Warsah-e-Shohada department in South Punjab, whose responsibility was to provide monthly pensions to the families of terrorists killed in India, according to ABP News.

26/11 Mumbai attacks link

Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz was involved in the planning of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, according to a Times Of India report.

Lashkar commander’s recent claim

Qari Saeed, alias Abdul Aziz's mysterious death comes just days after a video went viral in which Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Rizwan Hanif claimed that more than 30 outfit members were killed across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over the past three to four years. He blamed "unknown gunmen" allegedly linked to India.