 LeT Terrorist Admits 30+ Lashkar Members Killed In Pakistan, PoK By 'Unknown Gunmen', Alleges India's Role - Video
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LeT Terrorist Admits 30+ Lashkar Members Killed In Pakistan, PoK By 'Unknown Gunmen', Alleges India's Role - Video

A viral video purportedly shows alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Rizwan Hanif claiming that more than 30 outfit members were killed across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over the past three to four years. He blamed "unknown gunmen" allegedly linked to India but offered no evidence to support the allegation

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
LeT Terrorist Admits 30+ Lashkar Members Killed In Pakistan, PoK By 'Unknown Gunmen', Alleges India's Role - Video
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A video is going viral on social media in which a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/JKUM terrorist can be heard admitting that more than 30 members of the outfit were eliminated over the past three to four years across several cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), alleging that “unknown gunmen” linked to India were behind the killings.

The clip featuring Rizwan Hanif, a terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which Pakistan claims was outlawed and disbanded long ago, has surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, Hanif is a senior commander and deputy chief of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) faction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), involved in cross-border infiltration, recruitment, and coordination with proxy groups like the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).

In his speech, Hanif claimed that over 30 LeT members were killed in Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot, and Muzaffarabad during the past three to four years. He referred to them as "martyrs".

He alleged that the killings were carried out by “unknown gunmen”, whom he described as Indian secret agents. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

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He said that the crime was just that "we were 'La ilaha illallah' believers and not 'Hanuman, Ghanshyam, Hari Ram'; we are not cow worshippers."

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