Anantnag Terror Attack: Two LeT Terrorists' Houses Demolished After Policeman's Killing; Massive Crackdown Underway | X

Srinagar: A day after the terrorists killed a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were demolished in Anantnag district on Thursday.

Official sources said the action came a day after terrorists killed a head constable in Anantnag town.

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Sources said that the authorities on Wednesday night demolished the houses of two LsT terrorists, Aadil Hussain Thokar of Guree, Bijbehara and Haroon Ganai of Hassanpora in South Kashmir's Anantnag district following the killing of the cop in the terror attack at Lal Chowk, Anantnag.

Aadil Thokar's house had earlier been demolished after the Pahalgam Baisaran terror attack. The newly constructed house at the same location was also razed during the overnight operation. Haroon Ganai's house in Hassanpora was similarly demolished as part of the action, the sources added.

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The operation is part of an ongoing crackdown on terrorists and their support infrastructure

Head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of the 3rd battalion of Armed Police was on patrolling duty when the attack occurred.

The head constable belonged to the Beerwah area of Budgam district.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack.

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The L-G vowed in his post on X that the murder of the policeman would not go unpunished and those responsible would be brought to justice.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the district police lines in Anantnag to pay tribute to the martyred policeman.

Hundreds attended his funeral in his native town, and scores of people continued to come to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisation is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist group.

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Formed using cadres of militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen in the aftermath of the 2019 abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, TRF uses non-religious nomenclature and symbolism to project a secular image, but has carried out targeted killings of locals from religious minority communities.

The group maintains a significant social media presence, some of which Indian media traces to Pakistan. Police rounded up over 3,000 overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits in various districts of the Valley following the killings of the head constable.

A red alert has been issued after the terror attack, and a massive manhunt to trace the assailants is going on.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)