Cop On Amarnath Yatra Duty Killed In Anantnag Terror Attack; Massive Crackdown Across South Kashmir |

A head constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead by a terrorist in Anantnag on Tuesday, marking the first targeted attack on a police personnel in the Union Territory this year. The attack, which took place while the policeman was deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty, has triggered a large-scale anti-terror operation across south Kashmir.

According to officials, Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 3rd Battalion was attacked at around 12.30 pm near Lal Chowk in Anantnag. He sustained critical gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Swift Crackdown After Attack Reflects Zero-Tolerance Approach

Officials said security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched an extensive search operation to trace the assailant. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the attack site to assess the situation firsthand.

In what appears to be a strong response aimed at preventing any follow-up terror activity, security forces launched coordinated anti-terror operations across Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts. Dozens of suspected overground workers (OGWs) linked to terrorist networks were detained for questioning, PTI reports.

In Pulwama, police set up mobile checkpoints at several locations to monitor movement and prevent subversive activities. Additional Superintendent of Police Shafat Najar supervised frisking and search operations launched soon after the attack.

In Shopian, police carried out an extensive security and counter-terrorism operation to maintain law and order and prevent any attempt to disrupt peace. Similar operations were also conducted in Anantnag and neighbouring Kulgam district, with senior police officers monitoring the situation in all four districts.

Terror Strike Draws Strong Condemnation Across Political Spectrum

The Resistance Front (TRF), described by officials as a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing, calling it a "cowardly attack" and a "heinous act". He said those responsible would not escape justice and confirmed that he had spoken to Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat to review the situation.

Expressing condolences to the slain policeman's family, Sinha said the entire country stood with them and paid tribute to Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi for sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, describing Hussain's death as the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the slain policeman.

The killing also drew condemnation from CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari.

Officials said security forces remain on heightened alert across the Kashmir Valley to ensure that terrorists do not exploit the situation to disturb peace or law and order. The attack has once again highlighted the continuing security challenges in the region despite sustained counter-terror operations, underscoring the need for constant vigilance during major events such as the Amarnath Yatra.