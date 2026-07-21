Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 44 Somalian Pirates To Life In First Conviction Under Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, Calls Piracy An Act Of Terrorism

A Mumbai sessions court sentenced 44 Somalian pirates to life imprisonment in the first conviction under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022 | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The sessions court on Monday convicted 44 Somalian pirates caught by the Indian Navy in 2024 and sentenced them to life imprisonment for offences under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, calling their actions an act of terrorism. This is said to be the first conviction under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022.

The pirates had last week pleaded guilty, contending that they had been facing severe hardship in prison. Additional Sessions Judge S. B. Dige on Monday accepted their plea and held them guilty, observing that, “The act of piracy on the high seas by hijacking the vessel and keeping crew members hostage for ransom, by attempting to kill them and to keep them as human shields, and by not obeying the lawful directions of the Indian Navy, is a very serious matter that amounts to terrorism.”

First Conviction Under Anti-Piracy Law

Special Public Prosecutor Ranjeet Sangle claimed that this is a landmark judgment as it is the first under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022. On the execution of the sentence, Sangle said that it is the job of the judiciary to follow the legal provisions and deliver the judgment as per the law. However, he said it is the State's prerogative how to execute the sentence awarded to the accused.

“It is entirely the prerogative of the Government of India, if it wishes, to deport the convicts to Somalia under the bilateral Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between the two nations, under international law,” Sangle said.

The group of 44 pirates was caught by the Indian Navy in two separate operations undertaken in March 2024, as they were involved in hijacking two vessels — MV Ex-Ruen and FV Al-Kambar 786. The Navy had apprehended a total of 44 pirates and rescued 17 and 23 crew members, respectively.

Court Accepts Guilty Plea

The pirates had earlier this month written a letter to the court pleading guilty to all the charges, claiming that they were facing severe hardship in prison owing to differences in language, culture, diet and lifestyle, as well as the lack of any family or friends to help or guide them. The court had given them time to reconsider their plea before they were convicted.

On Monday, when the case was called, prosecutor Sangle contended that all the accused had understood the nature of the charges and their consequences, and that they were voluntarily and unconditionally pleading guilty. Hence, their plea should be accepted.

However, the lawyer who assisted the accused on behalf of the Somalian Embassy submitted that the embassy had advised them not to plead guilty. The pirates told the court that they did not have any faith in the lawyer and would continue to plead guilty.

Also Watch:

The court thereafter held all the accused guilty, observing that, “This court has already given ample opportunity to think over the issue of pleading guilty, and the accused have given thoughtful consideration and are now voluntarily and clearly pleading guilty. Hence, their plea of guilty is accepted.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/