Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 10th, 2026 To August 16th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings a strong sense of control, leadership and the need to take charge of situations in your life. You may find yourself making important decisions and putting yourself in a position of authority. Financial matters are also highlighted, with opportunities to improve your stability or receive support, resources or assistance from others. Your ability to manifest and make things happen is going to be strong, so do not hesitate to take the initiative. A major cycle is coming full circle, bringing closure and the opportunity for a powerful new beginning. Allow yourself to step into this fresh chapter with confidence, passion and courage.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings a new opportunity to create stability, especially around your finances, work or long-term security. There may be some competition, conflict or chaos around you, but you are being guided to move away from situations that drain your energy and towards something more peaceful and productive. Try not to hold on too tightly to what feels familiar out of fear of losing your security. A fresh idea, opportunity or new direction may inspire you to take action. Your social life could also bring important interactions, celebrations or connections, with a conversation or piece of information finally bringing you the clarity you need.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on independence, achievement and creating a life that feels secure and fulfilling to you. Your hard work and consistent efforts are beginning to show results, especially around your career, finances or something you have been steadily building. You may have to stand your ground, protect what you have created and make some important plans for your next chapter. Keep your vision bigger than the immediate challenges and do not allow anyone to make you doubt your progress. You are moving towards a phase where you can enjoy the rewards of everything you have worked so hard to create.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week could bring a sudden shake-up or an unexpected change that pushes you to look at a situation very differently. You may have to take charge and make some firm, logical decisions rather than allowing fear or emotions to dictate your next steps. Something that has been unstable or causing a sense of lack may finally come to a head, but this disruption could be necessary to help you move forward. Do not cling to what is falling away simply because it feels familiar. A major cycle is coming to an end, and you are being given the opportunity to rebuild your stability slowly and steadily. Be patient with yourself and focus on creating something more solid for the future.

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings the ability to manifest your ideas and consciously create the direction you want for yourself. However, you may need to step back and give yourself some quiet time before taking action, especially when emotions are running high. An old situation, memory or emotional pattern could resurface unexpectedly, bringing confrontation or opposition that may force you to address something you have been avoiding. Try not to get pulled back into unhealthy dynamics or react impulsively. A new emotional opportunity or message may come your way, but use your judgement before allowing it to take over your energy. You have the power to change the narrative, so choose your next steps consciously.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings renewed energy, movement and a desire to chase what excites you. Something from your past may resurface or return in a different form, bringing a shift or unexpected change in your circumstances. You may try to balance your emotional needs with practical responsibilities and create greater stability for yourself. However, do not allow restlessness or dissatisfaction to make you overlook what is already working in your favour. Some of you may feel bored or emotionally disconnected from a situation and start questioning whether it is truly meant for you. Listen to your inner-self in these matters.

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Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings a strong sense of moving away from something that no longer feels emotionally fulfilling or aligned with you. You may be choosing peace, balance and healing over continuing to fight for something that has already taken too much from you. A new work, financial or practical opportunity could present itself, but you may have to stand your ground and protect your interests while exploring it. Something from the past may come back into focus, bringing a moment of truth or an important realisation around an old hurt. There could be some conflict or opposing views around you, but do not allow this to pull you back into an energy you have worked hard to move away from. Trust your judgement and choose the path that brings you greater peace.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on teamwork, collaboration and building something meaningful for your future. You may work with someone experienced or deal with a person who brings financial investment or stability into the situation. Your finances may require patience and careful management, with some of you choosing to hold onto your resources rather than spending. Communication and new information could make you rethink your plans, so do not feel pressured to act immediately. Observe the situation from a different perspective and allow yourself time to understand what is truly worth investing your energy into.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a surge of energy, movement and the determination to take action. You may be ready to address something that has caused disappointment or frustration and finally make a decision about where you want to invest your time and energy. Work and collaborations could bring a fresh opportunity or a helpful message, especially if you remain open to learning and communicating with others. However, avoid rushing simply because you are eager to leave a difficult chapter behind. Something may be coming to an end, allowing you to step into a more independent and self-sufficient phase. Use your momentum wisely and focus on building something that gives you lasting stability.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings celebrations, social connections and the support of people around you. You may focus strongly on your finances, family or long-term security, with a need to protect what you have built and create greater stability for yourself. A new emotional or creative opportunity could present itself, and your ability to make things happen is going to be strong during this phase. Some of you may prefer to step back, work quietly and focus on your own path before putting yourself out there. Your efforts are likely to receive recognition, bringing a sense of achievement or validation after a period of patiently working behind the scenes.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week is about moving forward steadily and building something that can bring long-term stability. You may explore a new idea or opportunity and step into a more confident and powerful version of yourself. There is potential for wish fulfilment, happiness and a positive development around your home or personal life. However, an unexpected change may shake up your plans or leave you temporarily confused about which direction to take. Do not allow this to make you lose sight of what you are building. Take your time, assess your options carefully and continue moving forward with patience and confidence.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings a strong focus on stability, finances, career and building something substantial. You may step into a more confident or influential position, but there could also be an important decision that requires you to trust your judgement rather than remain caught between two options. You may have to appear strong when dealing with authority figures, bureaucrats or institutions, and stand your ground while handling responsibilities with patience and discipline. Few of you are advised to take a more traditional or structured path, if that works better for you. Keep your temper in check.