Astrological Forecast Flags Nationwide Protests Amid Cockroach Janta Party Rise

Pic: AI generated

The Cockroach Janta Party, is an Indian youth-based Gen-Z movement founded on 16 May 2026 by Abhijeet Dipke. This movement was created in response to remarks made on 15 May 2026 by Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of India, in which he referred to certain activists and unemployed youth as "cockroaches" and "parasites of society", sparking widespread public reaction. I am not privy to the authentic birth details of Abhijeet Dipke, however, on June 5, 2026 on my YouTube channel

based on the Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (New Year) chart of 2026 and also the based on the sunrise chart of June 6, 2026 when the protests was to begin had predicted that the protests will slowly gather momentum and it will spread across India into other States as well. Abhijeet Dipke was born on September 29, 1995 who had been to the USA for his further had announced his movement while in the USA. He landed up from the USA and went straight to Jantar Mantar to begin his youth movement. As per the New Year’s 2026 chart the year of 2026 till the next New year, India will face several riots and protests. The year in fact is going to witness never thought off big protests and such protests will spread across India. When we look at the Sun-rise chart of June 6, 2026 when the movement was to begin, the then planetary positions were amply depicting such massive movement. The main planet then was Mars which had triggered the event. Further, when we look at the Mar’s movement from September 18, 2026 it will transit in the sign Cancer in the debilitation mode and due to its unusual movement will hover around the signs Cancer and Leo till July 4, 2027. This period is going to be very difficult for the government to handle protests and riots which will be on a large scale and will also spread across all States. This Mars will activate the 3rd house of the India chart signifying tensions across the Indian borders too. From the sign Cancer in which Mars will transit initially, will aspect the 6th house (signifying riots and protests) of the India’s chart. When we look at the chart of Bharatiya Janta Party which was founded on April 6, 1980 at 11.45 am at Delhi, we can see that the transit Ketu in Leo is activating Mars which is retrograde. Mars is the lord of the 6th house again signifying the riots and protests. When transit Ketu will finally leave the sign Leo on November 25, 2026 will move to the sign Cancer and negatively activate the Sun in the 10th house (signifying Government and leaders in high places in the ruling government) at 23 degrees in the sign Pisces.

Read Also USA And Israel: Astrological Impact On The Current War Situation

This is the time very crucial for the government when many heads will roll or there can also be several changes in the top echelons of the government. Sun as a luminary signifies top political leaders and it can also end up in some disturbances in the NDA mix. So, to conclude, the coming months especially from September 18, 2026 till July 4, 2027, India will witness severe protests and riots across India and government should take all precautionary measures to ensure that it does not ignite and spread into the others States.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)