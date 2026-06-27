USA And Israel: Astrological Impact On The Current War Situation

Recently, the US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance made a statement that interim deal to end the war with Iran will deliver a financial windfall to American farmers. However, Iran denied it. A tentative agreement seems to have been reached recently will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas once passed, and allow Iran to start selling its oil freely again during a 60-day period when the two countries will continue negotiating key issues. The memorandum of understanding also promised to unfreeze Iranian assets. Even though the agreement seems to have been reached, as per the horoscopes of USA, Donald Trump and J D Vance, the war is certainly not going to end in the near future. There are few videos on this on my YouTube channel. There are key issues which are difficult to resolve like nuclear inspections, uranium enrichment and stockpiles, sanctions and frozen funds, maritime security, etc. In fact, the war is going to be long drawn affair. Keeping all this in the background, the nation chart of Israel has got an important bearing on the war with Iran as Israel has been on war with Lebanon and Iran wants a complete stop on war between Israel and Lebanon. Now, lets look at the charts of Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu those are available and analyse these charts from the tropical point of view. As per the available chart of Benjamin Netanyahu (October 21, 1949 at 10.16 am at Tel Aviv, Israel.), the two malefic planets Neptune and Saturn will play a major spoiler effect on his 10th house (signifying status, government, etc) lord Mercury due to which any agreement between USA and Iran will be scuttled by Israel in the near future. As per the well-known book named “Book of World Horoscopes” by Nicholas Campion, there are two charts of May 14, 1948 and one chart of May 15, 1948. As per these charts of Israel, the two malefic planets Pluto and Neptune will cause a derailing effect on any agreement between USA and Iran. Additionally, in the days to come, the relationship between USA and Israel will also negatively get affected. In addition to all the above, there will be mid-term elections in the USA on November 3, 2026 and looking at the charts of Donald Trump and USA, the ratings of Trump will negatively get affected and the opposition-controlled house may put political pressure on the functioning of the Trump administration. Further, Israel is also going to go for polls in the month of October/November 2026. In all probability, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will also face humiliations. Presently, in the 120-member Knesset assembly, Netanyahu does not appear to have a working majority. Similar to USA, Netanyahu also will face setbacks in the upcoming elections on 2026. So, to conclude, the war does not seem to end soon in the near future and it will spill over to the year 2027 too. Even if any agreement is likely to be reached between USA and Iran, Israel will play a negative role due to which the war will not end.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)