FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Modi Honours Major Dhyan Chand, Delhi Hikes CNG Price'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'The Biggest Oil Deal In World History': President Trump Unveils Landmark US-Venezuela Pact To Tap 65 Billion Barrels Of Oil Reserves

US President Donald Trump announced a major oil agreement with Venezuela, claiming the US will gain control of 65 billion barrels of reserves. (Read more..)

US President Donald Trump | File

2. Delhi CNG Price Hike: IGL Raises Rates By ₹3.89/Kg From August 29 As Global LNG Prices Surge Over West Asia Conflict | Video

Indraprastha Gas Limited has raised CNG prices in Delhi by ₹3.89 per kg from August 29, citing surging global LNG costs amid West Asia conflicts and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. (Read more...)

Delhi hikes CNG price | File

3. Market Rollercoaster: Sensex, Nifty End Turbulent Week Lower Despite Friday Rebound

Indian markets swung sharply from August 24-28 as crude oil, global cues and selling pressure drove volatility, before IT stocks powered Friday's recovery. (Read more...)

4. RSS In US: How HSS USA Became Sangh’s Key Cultural Network Ahead of Mohan Bhagwat’s New York Event

The RSS does not operate as a formally registered organisation in the US, with its overseas outreach primarily represented through HSS USA. With hundreds of shakhas across dozens of states, HSS focuses on cultural education and community service. (Read more...)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | File

5. PM Modi Honours Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand, Hails Sports Lovers’ Passion And Dedication On National Sports Day 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted sports lovers on National Sports Day, honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. (Read more...)

To every sports lover…your dedication, passion and determination make everyone proud.



We also pay homage to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose brilliance inspires generations.#NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/uwzxCWPmuW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

6. OpenAI To End Cursor Model Access After SpaceX Acquisition

OpenAI will end Cursor’s direct model access on November 12 after its SpaceX acquisition, citing contract compliance concerns and tighter safeguards for future AI models. (Read more...)

7. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani To Parel Cha Raja: Mumbai To Witness Grand Ganesh Aagman Processions Today; Lalbaug Turns Into Fortress

Mumbai is set for a busy pre-Ganeshotsav Saturday, with nearly 30-40 prominent Ganesh idols scheduled to arrive across the city. (Read more...)

8. 'Where's Sid? Incomplete Without Him': Aamir Khan & Saif Ali Khan Reunite For Dil Chahta Hai 25th Anniversary, Fans Miss Akshaye Khanna

The Dil Chahta Hai team reunited in Mumbai to mark the cult film’s 25th anniversary, with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni attending. (Read more...)

9. ‘Everyone’s Bhai’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Senior Citizens, Wins Hearts Online

This year, Raksha Bandhan found a heartwarming international moment in New York City, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined members of the South Asian senior citizens community to mark the occasion. (Read more...)

10. 'Bhai Is Secular': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Performs Aarti In Front of Jesus' Last Supper Painting During Raksha Bandhan; Fans REACT

Salman Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration with sister Arpita Khan Sharma has gone viral for its distinctive backdrop. (Read more...)