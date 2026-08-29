RSS In US: How HSS USA Became Sangh’s Key Cultural Network Ahead of Mohan Bhagwat’s New York Event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ``sarsanghchalak" Dr Mohan Bhagwat. | File Pic

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not operate as a formally registered organisation in the United States. Its principal US-based counterpart is the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS USA), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that describes itself as a voluntary, social, educational and cultural organisation.

HSS says its mission is to organise a vibrant Hindu American community, preserve Hindu traditions and values, and encourage civic responsibility and selfless service. The organisation says it is independently operated, while acknowledging inspiration from Hindu Dharma and the broader Hindu organisational tradition associated with the RSS.

HSS Network Spans Dozens Of US States

According to HSS USA's website, the organisation has a presence across 33 states and 186 cities, with 267 centres or shakhas and 85 Hindu Yuva university chapters. Its activities include weekly shakhas, youth programmes, cultural events, educational initiatives and community service.

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The organisation says its programmes focus on discipline, teamwork, physical fitness, yoga, cultural education and seva, or selfless service. Its outreach has also included food drives, disaster relief, health initiatives, teacher appreciation programmes and interfaith engagement.

How The US Sangh Network Functions

HSS is part of a wider ecosystem of organisations that analysts and researchers often describe as being connected to the Sangh Parivar, the broader family of organisations associated with the RSS.

Among the groups active in the US are the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, Sewa International, Overseas Friends of BJP, Hindu Students Council and Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation. The nature and extent of links between these organisations vary, with some maintaining their own legal structures and organisational identities.

HSS itself stresses its independence as a US-based organisation rather than describing itself as an American branch of the RSS.

Bhagwat's US Visit Puts Network In Spotlight

The role and reach of this wider network have come into sharper focus with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's ongoing visit to the United States.

Bhagwat is in the US as part of a centenary-year international outreach tour that also includes Canada and the UK. His visit is aimed at engaging Hindu and Indian-origin communities and presenting the RSS's perspective on Hindu society, India and its cultural outlook.

His US trip comes during the RSS's centenary year, adding significance to the organisation's international outreach.

What Is The Universal Oneness Celebration?

The centrepiece of Bhagwat's US visit is the Universal Oneness Celebration in New York on August 29. The event is being organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum, with more than 200 Hindu American organisations listed as participating partners.

The gathering at Madison Square Garden is built around the Sanskrit principle “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, meaning “The World Is One Family”. Organisers say the programme will feature cultural performances, interfaith participation, collective prayers and a Raksha Bandhan ceremony, with Bhagwat delivering the keynote address.

The organisers have described the event as a platform for dialogue, unity, civic responsibility and engagement across communities. The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 people, according to recent reports.

Event Draws Support And Opposition

The event has also generated controversy in New York. Supporters describe it as an opportunity to showcase Hindu culture, community service and interfaith engagement, while critics have raised concerns over the RSS's ideology and its record on religious minorities in India.

Reuters reported that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has opposed the event, describing the RSS's ideology as exclusionary. Other civil rights, interfaith and diaspora groups have also criticised Bhagwat's appearance.

The Associated Press reported that the event has prompted protests and calls for sanctions against RSS members from some US groups, while organisers and supporters have defended the gathering as an inclusive platform for dialogue.

Differing Views On RSS And HSS

The debate over the RSS's presence in the US reflects sharply different interpretations of its activities.

HSS and organisations aligned with its worldview emphasise cultural preservation, community service, character building, Hindu heritage and interfaith engagement. Critics, however, argue that HSS functions as part of a broader RSS-linked ideological network and raises questions about the international spread of Hindutva politics.

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The RSS and its supporters reject characterisations that portray the organisation as promoting discrimination, maintaining that its work centres on Hindu cultural identity, social service and national and civilisational unity.

Why Bhagwat's Visit Matters

While HSS USA operates as a separate US nonprofit with its own legal structure, its stated cultural and ideological connections to the broader Hindu organisational movement have made it an important part of discussions about the RSS's presence overseas.

The Universal Oneness Celebration is therefore being watched not only as a major Hindu American gathering, but also as an important moment in the RSS's centenary-year effort to engage communities beyond India.