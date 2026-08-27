USCIRF Seeks Revocation Of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Visa As Protests Loom Over New York Event |

A US Congress-constituted advisory body on religious freedom has urged the Trump administration to revoke the visa issued to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in New York as part of a three-nation trip.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address the Universal Oneness Celebrations at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden on August 29. The programme has been billed as an inter-faith gathering where he will interact with a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience. The visit has, however, drawn opposition from some groups and prompted a Hindu-American advocacy organisation to issue a safety advisory for those attending the event.

USCIRF raises concerns over Bhagwat visit

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said it was "deeply concerned" about Bhagwat's visit to the US. The commission alleged that members of RSS subgroups have "perpetrated violent attacks against religious minorities".

USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood said the organisation had urged the US government to consider "targeted sanctions" against those it considers complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking Bhagwat's visa.

The commission also accused the Indian government of engaging in acts of transnational repression to "target religious minorities beyond its borders".

The controversy highlights the sharply different views surrounding Bhagwat's visit, with USCIRF raising questions over religious freedom even as India has strongly rejected the commission's claims and questioned its credibility.

India rejects USCIRF claims

India has dismissed USCIRF's claims, describing it as a biased organisation that lacks credibility.

"It is a biased organisation. I would say that we should keep away from such organisations as they have their own agenda and lack any credibility... We do not expect that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India's pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said recently.

Meanwhile, the X account of the organisation hosting Bhagwat's New York event became "unavailable" to users on Wednesday. The American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum, which operates the handle @AheadForum1, subsequently issued a statement saying it believed the suspension "may have occurred in error".

"We remain confident that our communications have consistently promoted universal peace, oneness, harmony, and constructive interfaith and intercultural dialogue in accordance with X's policies," the organisation said.

Protests planned outside venue

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a US-based non-profit advocacy group, has issued a community alert for people attending the August 29 event, warning of attempts to disrupt or cancel the programme.

Hindus for Human Rights and other like-minded organisations have planned protests outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday to coincide with the event.

"Mohan Bhagwat does not represent Hindus. He leads an extremist Hindu nationalist movement that has fuelled violence, exclusion and fear for minority communities," Hindus for Human Rights Deputy Executive Director Sravya Tadepalli said.

With protests planned outside the venue and Bhagwat's supporters expected to attend the programme, the competing positions have placed the focus on ensuring that political disagreement does not turn into confrontation.

HAF asks attendees to avoid confrontation

HAF has urged New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including those attending the Madison Square Garden event, and guarantee their safety and civil rights.

"If you're attending: Be civil, respect everyone's right to assemble, protest, and express their views," HAF said.

The organisation asked attendees to remain vigilant, report anything suspicious to law enforcement authorities and avoid confrontations with protesters.

"If you feel threatened, leave the area and contact event security or law enforcement. Call 911 in an emergency. Avoid confrontations or altercations with anyone making provocative or threatening statements," HAF said.

It also urged attendees to report hate incidents, threats, vandalism, suspicious activity or other crimes to security personnel or law enforcement authorities.