'Where's Sid? Incomplete Without Him': Aamir Khan & Saif Ali Khan Reunite For Dil Chahta Hai 25th Anniversary, Fans Miss Akshaye Khanna

Fans Miss Akshaye Khanna At Dil Chahta Hai 25-Year Celebration | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan reunited in Mumbai to celebrate 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai, bringing back memories of the much-loved cult classic on Friday, August 28. However, the celebration quickly became a talking point for another reason: Akshaye Khanna, who played the iconic character Sid, was missing from the reunion.

Akshaye Khanna Skips Dil Chahta Hai Reunion

The gathering was attended by director Farhan Akhtar, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani, along with cast members including Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni. While Akshaye was featured in the announcement poster for the special reunion, his absence from the actual event did not go unnoticed by fans.

Fans Disappointed Over Akshaye Khanna's Absence

As pictures and videos from the gathering surfaced online, social media users expressed their disappointment at not seeing the actor alongside Aamir and Saif. For many fans, Sid remains one of the most memorable characters from Dil Chahta Hai, making Akshaye's absence particularly noticeable.

One fan wrote, “Where’s Akshaye Khanna???”

Another commented, “Adhuri reunion, Akshaye Khanna missing,” while another wrote, “No Sid, no party.”

“Akshaye Khanna, main character missing,” read another reaction. A fan also said, “Without Akshaye, nothing,” while another pointed out, “It’s absolutely not complete without Akshaye Khanna and bubbly Preity Zinta.”

“Where is the real OG Akshaye?” another user asked.

About Dil Chahta Hai

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai marked Farhan's directorial debut. The film starred Aamir as Akash Malhotra, Saif as Sameer Mulchandani and Akshaye as Siddharth “Sid” Sinha, three college friends navigating adulthood, relationships and the changing dynamics of their friendship. The trio’s Goa trip serves as a major turning point in the story, as their friendship begins to take different directions.

One of the film’s most memorable scene is the trio sitting together on the walls of Chapora Fort in Goa, overlooking the sea. The location became synonymous with Dil Chahta Hai and has remained an iconic pop-culture landmark even decades after the film’s release.