Dil Chahta Hai Turns 25: Did You Know Saif Ali Khan Almost Rejected The Film & Was Persuaded By THIS Actress To Play Sameer?

As Dil Chahta Hai completes 25 years on Monday, August 10, the Farhan Akhtar directorial continues to be remembered as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential films about friendship, relationships and urban youth. But one of its most recognisable characters, Sameer, almost had a different fate, with Saif Ali Khan initially turning down the role because he felt he had very little to do in the second half.

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai marked a major turning point in Saif’s career. Although he had made his acting debut in the early 1990s, the film gave him a fresh image and established him as a performer who could hold his own in an ensemble cast alongside Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta and Dimple Kapadia.

However, Saif was not convinced about taking up the role when it was first offered to him. In a 2001 interview with journalist Neelufer Qureshi, the actor revealed why he initially said no.

“I had refused because my role was hardly there in the second half of the film. Dimple asked me to reconsider my decision. Javed (Akhtar) sahab assured me that they would look into the matter.”

Saif eventually agreed to play Sameer, and the response to the film changed his perspective on the importance of screen time. “I have realised that the length of a role does not matter. I signed the role just because of the two scenes in the restaurant and the car. I knew Sameer would not be forgotten. I worked very hard. Although I expected a response, I never thought I would get such an overwhelming response,” he said.

The appreciation that followed the film’s release was particularly meaningful for Saif. He described the recognition as feeling “like winning an Oscar” and recalled receiving calls from people he had lost touch with.

Interestingly, Saif also had reservations about another aspect of Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan had chosen to use live sound for the film, a relatively unconventional approach for mainstream Hindi cinema at the time. Saif initially believed the dialogues should simply be dubbed.

“I told Farhan, let’s just dub the film. Everyone in India is dubbing films. People are used to it. And then he played me a take. It was amazing. I remember Aamir smiling and asking, 'Do you want to dub it?' And I said, 'No, we can never do that.'”

25 years later, Sameer remains one of the most memorable characters in Dil Chahta Hai, while the film itself continues to be regarded as a landmark in Hindi cinema.