From Delhi Belly To Dil Chahta Hai: 10 Bollywood Films That Should Be Re-Released In Theatres

This rainy season has been delightful, as it is marked by highly anticipated re-releases of old Bollywood films that have captivated audiences in this cosy atmosphere. With a steaming hot coffee or while munching our favourite snacks, watching these films is something that we often enjoy in our ideal time.

Several films have re-released in theatres and have performed better than they did when they were released years ago. Films like Laila Majnu, Veer Zaara, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tumbbad, and more, have once again proved to be the best entertainers. The Free Press Journal has compiled a list of 10 Bollywood films that deserve a theatrical re-release.

Queen

Every girl who went through a heartbreak would relate to Rani (played by Kangana Ranaut) and her transformation in exploring the world alone on her own terms in the film Queen, which was released in 2014. A story of women’s self-discovery that struck a chord with the audiences and led to an empowering message can be inspiring to rewatch in theatres.

Aashiqui 2

Next is the romantic-yet-tragic story of Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor) in Aashiqui 2, which was released in 2013. Their musical journey of supporting each other's dreams ends on a heartbreaking note. The film had a chart-topping soundtrack, and the audience can feel the emotions if they get a chance to revisit it on the silver screen.

Ishq Vishk

Ishq Vishk, which was released in 2003, is another romantic comedy that we have on our list, starring the much-loved on-screen jodi Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. It would rekindle the nostalgia of old college romance with its re-release.

Delhi Belly

Moving on from romance to dark comedy, Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur-starrer Delhi Belly, which was released in 2011, is a must rewatch for fans of edgy humour and bold content. Aamir Khan’s dance moves as a disco fighter in the track ‘I hate you like I love you’ is also unmissable. This film will definitely give a unique experience to the viewers.

Go Goa Gone

Following the trail is the zombie comedy Go Goa Gone, released in 2013, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anand Tiwari, and Vir Das. It is a cult favourite for its hilarious take on the genre and deserves a comeback in theatres.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai, which was released in 2001, is another film that should be re-released. The film celebrates the friendship of three guys and their connections despite having different choices in life. This timeless classic resonates with audiences even today.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Have you ever been stuck in a love triangle? Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released in 1998, will give you all the right feels; this quintessential Bollywood Karan Johar film is just your mood for the day. It has dialogues, songs, and a star-studded cast, making it a must-watch on the big screen again.

October

If you are looking for some serious love stories, October, released in 2018, is something that would touch your heart. It's a well-crafted tale of love and loss, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the lead roles. The poetic narrative would be an impactful watch in a theatrical setting.

Masaan

Another film on similar lines of love and loss, with a story that touches reality, is Vicky Kaushal-starrer Masaan, released in 2015. You might actually cry in some scenes of the film, feeling that emotion of the powerful narrative that deserves another round of applause on the big screen.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ending it on a light note with the lighthearted rom-com Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which was released in 2009 and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. A quirky humour film with a feel-good vibe makes it ideal for a re-release.

