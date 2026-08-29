OpenAI To End Cursor Model Access After SpaceX Acquisition

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence company OpenAI will end its model-supply agreement with coding platform Cursor following its acquisition by Elon Musk-led SpaceX. Direct access to OpenAI models through Cursor is proposed to stop on November 12, 2026.

OpenAI said it has formally notified SpaceX about its decision to wind down the contract. The agreement allows OpenAI to cancel the partnership within a limited period following a change in Cursor’s corporate control.

The company said it is providing the maximum notice permitted under the contract to give developers more time to continue accessing its models through Cursor.

Contract Compliance Concerns

OpenAI attributed the decision to concerns over whether SpaceX would use its technology in accordance with its terms of service.

It cited its previous contractual experience with companies controlled by Musk, including Twitter, now X, and xAI. OpenAI said large corporate integrations typically require customised agreements to ensure compliance and maintain safety at scale.

Astra Model Will Not Reach Cursor

The company also highlighted greater safeguards surrounding its upcoming Astra model. OpenAI said increasing AI capabilities require stricter accountability over how advanced models are deployed and used.

As a result, future models, including Astra, will not be supplied to Cursor under the existing arrangement.

Developers Face Transition

OpenAI said it has worked with Cursor for nearly four years and expressed respect for the coding platform and its developer community.

The company acknowledged that developers relying on OpenAI models through Cursor would be most affected and pledged additional support during the transition ahead of the proposed November shutoff.