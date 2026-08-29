Market Rollercoaster: Sensex, Nifty End Turbulent Week Lower Despite Friday Rebound

Market Rollercoaster |

Mumbai: Indian equities witnessed a volatile week from August 24-28, 2026, as crude oil prices, US-Iran tensions, global interest-rate concerns and sharp moves around the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) influenced sentiment. The Sensex and Nifty registered their third consecutive weekly decline.

Monday: Markets Give Up Early Gains

On August 24, the Sensex opened at 77,629.56, while Nifty started at 24,285.05. Selling later dragged Sensex 171.72 points lower to 77,369.11, while Nifty lost 32.95 points to 24,219.05.

Gainers: JSW Steel, Infosys, Hindalco

Losers: SBI Life, LIC, Adani Ports

Tuesday: Strong Recovery

Nifty opened lower at 24,175.75, while Sensex began around the previous closing level before slipping in early trade. Markets subsequently rebounded, with Sensex gaining 286.98 points to 77,656.09 and Nifty rising 115.50 points to 24,334.55.

Gainers: Adani Enterprises, Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals

Losers: HDFC Life, LIC, Hindustan Copper

Wednesday: Early Rally Fades

Sensex opened at 77,892.10 and Nifty at 24,341.95, but early gains disappeared. Sensex closed 183.15 points lower at 77,472.94, while Nifty fell 126.80 points to 24,207.75.

Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life, ICICI Bank

Losers: Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys

Thursday: Sharp Sell-Off

Sensex opened higher at 77,576.76, while Nifty began at 24,277.60. Late selling pushed Sensex down 539.35 points to 76,933.59, while Nifty dropped 116.90 points to 24,090.85.

Gainers: Adani Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Losers: Hindalco, HDFC Bank, M&M

Friday: IT Stocks Drive Recovery

Sensex opened at 77,128.05 and Nifty at 24,122.60. Sensex recovered 330.92 points to 77,264.51, while Nifty gained 84.80 points to 24,175.65, snapping a two-day losing streak.

Gainers: TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys

Losers: ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance, Asian Paints

Overall, the benchmarks posted a third straight weekly loss, despite Friday’s IT-led rebound.