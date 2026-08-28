FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Sandhya Devanathan Quits Meta India'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Nepal Flash Floods: 16-Minute Delayed Alert Raises Questions Over Warning System; What Went Wrong? Explained

Nepal’s August 26 flash floods have killed 469 people, with over 1,400 still missing. The disaster followed a massive ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, sending water, mud and debris downstream. Authorities received flood information 16 minutes after it crossed into Nepal. Experts say limited monitoring and delayed communication left communities with little time to escape. (Read more)

The devastating Nepal floods | ANI

2. India To Acquire Battle-Tested US Javelin Anti-Tank System; All You Need To Know

Developed jointly by Lockheed Martin and RTX, Javelin is a man-portable, shoulder-fired weapon designed to precisely strike armoured vehicles. Its fire-and-forget guidance allows soldiers to take cover after launch, while its top-attack trajectory targets the relatively vulnerable upper armour of vehicles. (Read more...)

BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system. Just as @secwar highlighted at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, this is a great step forward in the U.S.-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 28, 2026

3. Sensex Swings Over 2,200 Points During BSE Closing Auction Session On Derivatives Expiry Day

The Sensex experienced sharp volatility during BSE’s Closing Auction Session on Thursday, coinciding with the first monthly derivatives expiry since CAS was introduced. The index fell over 2,200 points before recovering nearly 2,000 points. Sebi introduced CAS to improve closing-price discovery and curb last-minute price manipulation. (Read more...)

Sensex underwent sharp volatility during BSE's Closing Auction Session | File

4. Nepal Flash Flood: Uttar Pradesh's Kashi Performs Ganga Aarti To Honour Victims Of The Tragedy Amid Heavy Rainfall

On Thursday, the Gangotri Seva Samiti organised a special Ganga Pujan and Ganga Aarti at the ancient Dashashwamedh Ghat. The event was dedicated to the people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet. The committee prayed for the safety of the flood victims, the speedy recovery of the injured, and peace for the souls of the deceased. Prayers were offered to Ganga and Baba Vishwanath. (Read more...)

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A prayer was offered to Maa Ganga at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat for the peace of the souls who lost their lives in the devastating floods in Nepal, while prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of those injured. The tribute was held by Ganga… pic.twitter.com/6xkCAsg2J5 — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

5. Meta India And Southeast Asia VP Sandhya Devanathan Steps Down After Decade-Long Stint

Sandhya Devanathan, Meta’s vice president for India and Southeast Asia, is stepping down after more than 10 years with the company. She led Meta India from 2023 and later took charge of Southeast Asia. Devanathan said she would take a short break before beginning her next professional chapter. (Read more...)

Sandhya Devanathan | Agency

6. 'I Do Regret The Choice Of Word': Shashi Tharoor Clarifies 'Drama' Remark On Nepal Floods After Online Backlash

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified his use of “drama” while describing the devastating Nepal flash floods after facing criticism online. He said he meant the word as a “state, situation or series of events involving intensely clashing forces”, not something theatrical. However, Tharoor admitted the term could be easily misinterpreted and expressed regret over his choice of words. (Read more...)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File

7. 'While Rakhi Fashion Committee Is Still In Session...': Kriti Sanon Takes Dig At Trolls While Celebrating Raksha Bandhan With Sister Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon referenced the backlash over her Rakhi ad in an Instagram post with sister Nupur Sanon on Friday. “While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session... We’re focusing on what really matters,” she wrote. The jewellery advertisement, which showed Kriti in a bralette top, had faced social media criticism before being removed. Fans praised her response. (Read more...)

8. Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Jawaharlal Nehru-Vijay Laxmi Pandit To KTR-K Kavitha - Prominent Brother-Sister Duos In Indian Politics

Raksha Bandhan celebrates sibling bonds, and Indian politics has seen several prominent brother-sister duos make their mark. Jawaharlal Nehru-Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi built notable political careers, while Madhavrao Scindia-Vasundhara Raje chose different parties. (Read here)