India To Acquire Battle-Tested US Javelin Anti-Tank System; All You Need To Know

India To Acquire Battle-Tested US Javelin Anti-Tank System, Boosting Defence Partnership And Opening Door To Co-Production |

New Delhi: India plans to procure the US-made FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile system, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday, signalling a further strengthening of defence cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

“Big news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system,” Gor said in a post on X.

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What Is Javelin?

The FGM-148 Javelin is a US-made, man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank missile system designed to counter armoured vehicles and other battlefield targets with precision.

Developed jointly by Lockheed Martin and RTX, the shoulder-fired system is widely used by the US and allied forces. Its fire-and-forget guidance allows soldiers to take cover or reposition after launching the missile, reducing their exposure to enemy counterfire.

The Javelin uses a top-attack trajectory, rising above the target before striking its more vulnerable upper armour. The operator selects and locks onto the target through the command launch unit before firing.

Its soft-launch technology also allows the missile to be fired from enclosed positions, including buildings and bunkers, without exposing the operator to the dangers associated with conventional launches.

Build for US army and Marine Corps

The system was developed for the US Army and Marine Corps by the Javelin Joint Venture, involving Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida, and Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona.

(Inputs from ANI)