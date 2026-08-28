 PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Norway's King Harald V, Recalls Warmth & Service
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PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Norway's King Harald V, Recalls Warmth & Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Norway’s King Harald V, remembering his warmth and dedication to public service. The 89-year-old monarch, Europe’s oldest king, passed away after modernising Norway’s royal institution during his reign.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Norway's King Harald V, Recalls Warmth & Service
PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Norway's King Harald V, Recalls Warmth & Service | X - narendramodi

New Delhi, Aug 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Norway's King Harald V and said he was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation.

King Harald V, who was Europe's oldest monarch, has died. He was 89.

Modi pays tribute to king

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway. I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," Modi said in a post on X.

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Norway’s royal transition

King Harald V went into exile in the United States as a child during the Nazi occupation of his homeland. The popular king modernised the royal house but refused to follow in the footsteps of other ageing monarchs who have abdicated in recent times. His son has automatically become King Haakon VIII.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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