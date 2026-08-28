Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Jawaharlal Nehru-Vijay Laxmi Pandit To KTR-K Kavitha: Prominent Brother-Sister Duos In Indian Politics

FPJ

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country, bringing families together to honour the cherished bond between brothers and sisters. While the festival celebrates love, affection and the promise of protection, Indian politics too has its share of sibling bonds that have made their mark in public life.

From sharing the political spotlight to pursuing separate paths, several brothers and sisters from influential political families have played key roles in Indian politics. This Raksha Bandhan, here’s a look at some of the most well-known brother-sister duos in Indian politics.

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Jawaharlal Nehru and Vijay Laxmi Pandit

Jawaharlal Nehru and his sister Vijay Laxmi Pandit both went on to leave a lasting mark on India’s political landscape. Jawaharlal Nehru became the country’s first Prime Minister, while his sister, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, served as the 8th President of the United Nations General Assembly from 1953 to 1954, the first woman and the only Indian to have been appointed to this post. She was also the 3rd Governor of Maharashtra from 1962 to 1964.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka

The most familiar political brother-sister duo in India currently, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been very publicly vocal about the bond they share.

The siblings are generally seen together in the Parliament premises during the session. Even during election campaigning, they have been seen sharing stages. After Rahul won both Wayanad and Raebareli seats in Lok Sabha, he vacated Wayanad and paved the way for his sister to contest and win from the seat. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha and Priyanka is AICC general secretary.

Siblings on different political paths

Madhavrao Scindia and Vasundhara Raje

Hailing from Rajasthan’s erstwhile royal family, former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia and his sister Vasundhara Raje took different political paths. While the late Madhavrao Scindia was a prominent Congress leader, Vasundhara Raje joined the BJP and went on to become Rajasthan’s first woman Chief Minister in 2003.

Jagan-Sharmila political differences

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila

During the initial days of YSR Congress, YS Sharmila campaigned for her brother and former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Years later, their political paths separated due to political differences, and she joined the Congress and became president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee. She has since become one of her brother’s vocal political critics.

KTR-Kavitha political journey

KTR and Kavitha

Children of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) and K. Kavitha are also a popular brother-sister duo.

Kavitha was an MLC of the party, while KTR served as minister in the state when their party was in power. In 2025, Kavitha was suspended from the BRS and later decided to take her own political path. In April 2026, she launched her own political party, Telangana Rakshana Sena.