 After Trolling Kriti Sanon's 'Bikini' Ad Look, Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Blue Bandhani Saree
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HomeLifestyleAfter Trolling Kriti Sanon's 'Bikini' Ad Look, Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Blue Bandhani Saree

After Trolling Kriti Sanon's 'Bikini' Ad Look, Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Blue Bandhani Saree

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026 with brother Akshat Ranaut in a traditional blue Bandhani saree, sharing glimpses of aarti, rakhi rituals and their family celebration. Her festive post comes days after she criticised Kriti Sanon’s GIVA Raksha Bandhan advertisement over its styling and portrayal of the festival. The controversial ad was later withdrawn following social media backlash.

Aanchal CUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
After Trolling Kriti Sanon's 'Bikini' Ad Look, Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Blue Bandhani Saree

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026 with her brother Akshat Ranaut, sharing pictures from their family festivities on Instagram. Her traditional blue Bandhani saree and the intimate celebration have drawn attention, coming shortly after her criticism of Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Kangana Ranaut's Raksha Bandhan in Bandhani look

Kangana shared several pictures from the celebrations, showing her performing aarti and tying a rakhi to Akshat. She was also seen spending time with her brother and sister-in-law as the family marked the festival together.

For the occasion, Kangana chose a deep blue Bandhani saree with an all-over white geometric pattern. A blue-green and muted gold border added contrast to the otherwise understated drape.

She paired the saree with a layered pearl necklace, delicate earrings and slim bangles. A small red bindi completed the traditional styling, while she kept her naturally curly hair loose for a relaxed finish.

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Alongside the pictures, Kangana shared a heartfelt message for Akshat, praying for his health, happiness and prosperity. She also spoke about the bond between siblings and her wish to continue receiving his love and protection.

She concluded her post by extending Raksha Bandhan wishes to brothers and sisters celebrating the festival.

Her rakhi celebration comes after Kriti Sanon ad row

Kangana’s Raksha Bandhan post comes shortly after she criticised a GIVA jewellery advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon, which became a subject of social media debate.

The advertisement featured Kriti in a bralette-style top, cape and skirt while celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her onscreen brother and a pet dog. Some social media users questioned the styling and its connection to the festival.

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Kangana also commented on the campaign, writing, “why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments?” She further called the advertisement “intentionally creepy!”

The advertisement was later taken down by GIVA following the backlash. The brand apologised if the campaign had inadvertently hurt sentiments and reiterated its respect for Indian culture and traditions.

Kriti subsequently responded to the criticism, questioning the idea of judging women based on their clothing and arguing that culture and traditions are not defined by a woman’s neckline.

Kangana later clarified that her criticism was not solely about the outfit. She said her larger objection was to the way the festival was represented in the advertisement.

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