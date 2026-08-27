Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: 25+ Rakhi Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status & More To Share

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, filled with love, laughter, memories and heartfelt moments. As the festival takes place on August 28, 2026, share the joy with a thoughtful message, warm wish or sweet WhatsApp status. Here are some Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes to send to your siblings and loved ones.

25+ Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 wishes & more