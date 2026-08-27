 Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Mumbai: From Festive Thalis To Pan-Asian Feasts, Where To Celebrate Rakhi Festival
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Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Mumbai: From Festive Thalis To Pan-Asian Feasts, Where To Celebrate Rakhi Festival

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 28, 2026, and Mumbai restaurants are offering plenty of ways to celebrate the sibling bond over food. From Tuskers’ festive thali and FOO’s Pan-Asian spread to heritage dining at Circle Sixty Nine, Indian cuisine at Namak, Bodega 39’s lively setting and Oriental Blossom’s sea views, these restaurants offer different ways to make the occasion memorable.

Aanchal CUpdated: Thursday, August 27, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Mumbai: From Festive Thalis To Pan-Asian Feasts, Where To Celebrate Rakhi Festival

Raksha Bandhan is on August 28, 2026, and while exchanging gifts is part of the tradition, there’s something even better than another present - getting everyone around the same table. From festive thalis and Pan-Asian brunches to heritage dining and sea-view meals, Mumbai has plenty of options for a sibling celebration.

Here are some restaurants to consider if good food is your way of saying I’ve got you this Raksha Bandhan.

Tuskers, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

For a traditional festive meal in a polished setting, head to Tuskers – Vegetarian Dining Bar at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. The restaurant is putting together a special Raksha Bandhan experience on August 28, complete with festive offerings, a handcrafted Rakhi and an artisanal sweet box for dining guests.

The Festive Thali is priced at ₹1,687 for lunch, served from 12 PM to 3 PM. For dinner, guests can opt for the Festive Set Menu or à la carte options, with the set menu priced at ₹2,625. Dinner is served from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Where: Tuskers – Vegetarian Dining Bar, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Cost: ₹1,687 for lunch; ₹2,625 for dinner

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FOO

If your sibling celebrations usually involve ordering several dishes and sharing everything, FOO’s Siblings Special Brunch on August 30 from 12 PM to 4 PM could be a fun pick. Its contemporary Pan-Asian spread includes sushi, dim sums, mains, desserts and drinks.

Expect options such as Nikkei Prawn Tempura Uramaki, Dynamic Tuna Roll, Wasabi, Truffle & Edamame Dumplings, Charcoal Har-Gow Gold Dust, FOO Yellow Curry and Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice. The restaurant also has Pan-Asian Sizzlers designed for two.

Where: FOO, Bandra, Andheri, Nesco and Town

Cost: ₹1,650++ per person for food; ₹1,550++ for drinks

Circle Sixty Nine, Kathiwada City House

For something quieter and more intimate, Circle Sixty Nine at Kathiwada City House in Worli offers a heritage setting for a leisurely family meal. The Galleria Bistro combines art, design and gastronomy, making it a relaxed choice for siblings who want to spend the afternoon talking over food.

The menu includes Zucchini Parcels, Allspice Chicken, Circle Sixty Nine Tiramisu and Warm Chocolate Custard, alongside a signature house drink.

Where: Circle Sixty Nine, Kathiwada City House, Worli

Cost: ₹2,800 for two

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Namak, Sahara Star

For a more elaborate Indian meal, Namak: Zaike Ka Safar at Sahara Star brings together festive dining, an elegant setting and Indian flavours. The restaurant offers both indoor seating and a greener courtyard-like atmosphere, making it suitable for a family gathering.

With regional Indian flavours at the centre of the menu, this is a good option for siblings who would rather spend Raksha Bandhan over a long, leisurely meal than a quick bite.

Where: Hotel Sahara Star, Opposite Domestic Airport, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Cost: ₹4,500 for two

Bodega 39

Want something less formal? Bodega 39 works for siblings looking for a lively meal with a contemporary menu and energetic atmosphere. Located at Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon East, it makes for an easy option for a casual afternoon or evening celebration.

Where: Bodega, Goregaon East

Cost: ₹2,000 for two

Oriental Blossom

For a celebration with a view, head to Oriental Blossom at Hotel Marine Plaza. The restaurant specialises in refined Pan-Asian cuisine and overlooks Marine Drive, giving your Raksha Bandhan meal an added scenic backdrop.

Share Pan-Asian favourites, mains and desserts while taking in the sea views for a celebration that feels a little more special.

Where: Oriental Blossom, Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai

Cost: ₹4,000 for two

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