Raksha Bandhan 2026 In Mumbai: From Festive Thalis To Pan-Asian Feasts, Where To Celebrate Rakhi Festival

Raksha Bandhan is on August 28, 2026, and while exchanging gifts is part of the tradition, there’s something even better than another present - getting everyone around the same table. From festive thalis and Pan-Asian brunches to heritage dining and sea-view meals, Mumbai has plenty of options for a sibling celebration.

Here are some restaurants to consider if good food is your way of saying I’ve got you this Raksha Bandhan.

Tuskers, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

For a traditional festive meal in a polished setting, head to Tuskers – Vegetarian Dining Bar at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. The restaurant is putting together a special Raksha Bandhan experience on August 28, complete with festive offerings, a handcrafted Rakhi and an artisanal sweet box for dining guests.

The Festive Thali is priced at ₹1,687 for lunch, served from 12 PM to 3 PM. For dinner, guests can opt for the Festive Set Menu or à la carte options, with the set menu priced at ₹2,625. Dinner is served from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Where: Tuskers – Vegetarian Dining Bar, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Cost: ₹1,687 for lunch; ₹2,625 for dinner

FOO

If your sibling celebrations usually involve ordering several dishes and sharing everything, FOO’s Siblings Special Brunch on August 30 from 12 PM to 4 PM could be a fun pick. Its contemporary Pan-Asian spread includes sushi, dim sums, mains, desserts and drinks.

Expect options such as Nikkei Prawn Tempura Uramaki, Dynamic Tuna Roll, Wasabi, Truffle & Edamame Dumplings, Charcoal Har-Gow Gold Dust, FOO Yellow Curry and Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice. The restaurant also has Pan-Asian Sizzlers designed for two.

Where: FOO, Bandra, Andheri, Nesco and Town

Cost: ₹1,650++ per person for food; ₹1,550++ for drinks

Circle Sixty Nine, Kathiwada City House

For something quieter and more intimate, Circle Sixty Nine at Kathiwada City House in Worli offers a heritage setting for a leisurely family meal. The Galleria Bistro combines art, design and gastronomy, making it a relaxed choice for siblings who want to spend the afternoon talking over food.

The menu includes Zucchini Parcels, Allspice Chicken, Circle Sixty Nine Tiramisu and Warm Chocolate Custard, alongside a signature house drink.

Where: Circle Sixty Nine, Kathiwada City House, Worli

Cost: ₹2,800 for two

Namak, Sahara Star

For a more elaborate Indian meal, Namak: Zaike Ka Safar at Sahara Star brings together festive dining, an elegant setting and Indian flavours. The restaurant offers both indoor seating and a greener courtyard-like atmosphere, making it suitable for a family gathering.

With regional Indian flavours at the centre of the menu, this is a good option for siblings who would rather spend Raksha Bandhan over a long, leisurely meal than a quick bite.

Where: Hotel Sahara Star, Opposite Domestic Airport, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Cost: ₹4,500 for two

Bodega 39

Want something less formal? Bodega 39 works for siblings looking for a lively meal with a contemporary menu and energetic atmosphere. Located at Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon East, it makes for an easy option for a casual afternoon or evening celebration.

Where: Bodega, Goregaon East

Cost: ₹2,000 for two

Oriental Blossom

For a celebration with a view, head to Oriental Blossom at Hotel Marine Plaza. The restaurant specialises in refined Pan-Asian cuisine and overlooks Marine Drive, giving your Raksha Bandhan meal an added scenic backdrop.

Share Pan-Asian favourites, mains and desserts while taking in the sea views for a celebration that feels a little more special.

Where: Oriental Blossom, Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai

Cost: ₹4,000 for two