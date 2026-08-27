Narali Purnima 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On This Maharashtrian Festival

Narali Purnima 2026 will be celebrated on August 28 across Maharashtra with traditional rituals, prayers and coconut offerings to Lord Varuna. The festival, deeply rooted in the coastal culture of the state, marks an important occasion for fishing communities. Families also prepare festive dishes featuring coconut and come together to seek blessings for prosperity, peace and safe journeys.

From heartfelt wishes to festive greetings, share the spirit of Narali Purnima with your loved ones.

25+ Narali Purnima 2026 wishes & more