CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Narali Purnima Wishes As Coastal Communities Prepares For Festive Celebrations

CM Fadnavis Extends Wishes On Narali Purnima As Coastal Communities Gear Up For The Festival |

Narali Purnima or Narali Poornima is one of the most auspicious festivals which is celebrated by the coastal communities, predominantly in Maharashtra and Goa. The festival is dedicated to the sea or ocean and, as per the ritual, a coconut is offered and the coastal community pray to the sea god to take the rain away. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on August 28, but most communities are already celebrating the festival on August 27. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings on the auspicious occasion.

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CM Fadnavis extends wishes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his wishes to people on the occasion of Narali Purnima as coastal communities across the state prepared to celebrate the festival with traditional rituals, decorated boats and prayers. The festival holds special significance for Maharashtra’s fishing communities, particularly the Koli community, and marks an important moment in the annual fishing calendar.

Sharing the picture on X, The CM wrote, "Heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Narali Purnima. May this festival bring prosperity, happiness, and harmony to every household and mark the beginning of a safe and fruitful fishing season for our coastal communities."

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About Narali Purnima

Narali Purnima, also known as Coconut Full Moon, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. On this day, coconuts are offered to the sea as a symbol of gratitude and prayers for safety and prosperity. The ritual is closely associated with fishermen, who seek the blessings of the sea before beginning the new fishing season.

Traditional boat decorations and rituals

Ahead of the festival, fishing communities decorate their boats with colourful flowers, flags and traditional elements. In several coastal areas of Mumbai and Maharashtra, the celebrations bring together families and members of the fishing community for prayers, cultural programmes and traditional festivities.

The offering of coconuts to the sea remains one of the most important rituals of Narali Purnima. Fishermen worship the sea and pray for protection from rough weather and other dangers while venturing into the waters. The coconut is considered auspicious and is offered as a mark of respect to the sea.

Why Narali Purnima is important?

Narali Purnima is not only a religious festival but also an important cultural tradition for Maharashtra’s coastal communities. It reflects their deep connection with the sea, which has traditionally been a source of livelihood for generations.

The festival also marks the end of the monsoon period when fishing activities are traditionally restricted because of rough seas and breeding seasons. With the arrival of Narali Purnima, fishermen prepare to return to the sea and resume their livelihood.

The celebrations across Maharashtra showcase the state’s rich maritime heritage, with traditional music, colourful boats, rituals and community gatherings adding to the festive atmosphere. CM Fadnavis’ wishes further highlighted the cultural and social importance of the occasion.