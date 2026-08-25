Mumbai: Mahim’s Koli Community Gears Up For Narali Poornima With Traditional Boat Decorations And Ritual; Know Why The Festival Matters

Mahim’s Koli Community Gears Up For Narali Purnima With Traditional Boat Decorations And Ritual |

Narali Poornima or Narali Purnima is a sacred festival which is celebrated by coastal communities, especially in Maharashtra, with deep devotion and traditional rituals. In 2026, Narali Poornima will be observed on August 28.

Mumbai is gearing up for the auspicious festival which is dedicated to Sea. The festival deeply connected to the city’s coastal Koli community. As the festival approaches, traditional fishermen were seen preparing to celebrate the occasion with colourful decorations, rituals and prayers seeking blessings for a safe and prosperous fishing season.

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Koli communities decorate boats in Mahim

Narali Purnima is also known as Coconut Day. It is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. For the Koli community, the festival holds special significance as it marks the traditional beginning of the new fishing season after the monsoon. As the festival is set to approach on August 28, the fisherman community in Mahim were seen to prepare for the festival by decorating the boats.

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Boats are cleaned, painted with new colours to adorn with colourful flags, flowers and other traditional decorations before being taken to the sea. On Narali Purnima, members of the community also offer coconuts to the sea as a symbolic gesture of respect and gratitude to the sea, which remains central to their livelihood.

Significance of Narali Poornima

For Mumbai’s Koli community, Narali Purnima is more than a festival, it is a celebration of their maritime heritage, traditions and deep connection with the sea. The rituals are performed to seek protection from rough waters and ensure a safe fishing season ahead. Families also come together to prepare traditional food and participate in prayers and festivities.

The word Narali comes from the Marathi word naral, meaning coconut, and “Poornima” refers to the full moon day. This festival marks the end of the monsoon season and is particularly significant for the fishing communities living along the Konkan coast, including Mumbai and surrounding regions. The festival is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa in the month of Shravan.