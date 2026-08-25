Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 95.72%, Slight Increase Recorded In City's 7 Lakes' Reserves In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's seven reservoirs recorded a marginal rise in their combined water stock on Tuesday, with the total live storage reaching 95.72 per cent as of 6 am on August 25, 2026, compared with 95.53 per cent a day earlier.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department's latest report, the reservoirs collectively hold 13,85,447 million litres (ML) of water against the total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The stock has increased by around 2,823 ML over the past 24 hours.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven lakes, Modak Sagar and Vehar continue to remain at 100 per cent of their useful storage capacity. Modak Sagar holds 1,28,925 ML, while Vehar has 27,698 ML. Tansa is at 99.10 per cent, with a useful content of 1,43,769 ML, while Tulsi stands at 98.94 per cent, holding 7,961 ML.

Middle Vaitarna has reached 96.48 per cent, with 1,86,722 ML in storage. Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of water, is at 95.75 per cent, holding 6,86,583 ML. Upper Vaitarna has the lowest storage level among the seven reservoirs at 89.76 per cent, with 2,03,789 ML of useful water content.

The reservoirs also received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded 5 mm, Modak Sagar 3 mm, Tansa 3 mm, Middle Vaitarna 15 mm, Bhatsa received no rainfall, Vehar recorded 2 mm, and Tulsi received 4 mm. The Bhandup Complex recorded 5 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, taking its seasonal rainfall total to 2,699 mm.

Several reservoirs continue to maintain their overflow status. Vehar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, while Tansa started overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. The latest increase keeps Mumbai's overall reservoir storage comfortably above 95 per cent, strengthening the city's water security as the monsoon progresses.

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