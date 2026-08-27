What Is Narali Bhaat? Exploring The Traditional Maharashtrian Delicacy Prepared During Narali Purnima

What Is Narali Bhaat? | X

Narali Poornima, also called Narali Purnima, is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar and it falls in the month of July or August. The festival coincides with Raksha Bandhan and it marks the safe reopening of the sea for fishing after the monsoon. But, do you know about a traditional Maharashtrian dish called Narali Bhaat which is prepared on this day to celebrate the festival? It is a sweet rice dish which is made with fragrant rice, fresh coconut and jaggery. Keep on reading to know about it.

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Narali Bhaat on Narali Purnima

Narali Bhaat is a traditional dish which is prepared in every Maharashtrian home on the auspicious occasion of Narali Purnima. The sweet delicacy is a combination of basmati rice, lots of fresh coconut and jaggery, and it is heavily spiced with cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, and often enriched with ghee, saffron, and nuts.

About Narali Purnima

Narali Purnima, also known as Coconut Full Moon, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. On this day, coconuts are offered to the sea as a symbol of gratitude and prayers for safety and prosperity. The ritual is closely associated with fishermen, who seek the blessings of the sea before beginning the new fishing season.

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How Narali Bhaat is prepared?

To prepare Narali Bhaat, the steps of making are as follows:

Heat the pan and put ghee in it. Add whole spices, and sauté the soaked, drained rice for a minute. Add water or coconut milk, a pinch of salt, cover, and cook until the rice grains are separate and 90% done.

Take a separate pan or small utensil, roast the cashews and raisins in a little ghee and roast until it turns golden-brown.

Combine the jaggery and mix the grated coconut on low heat until jaggery and coconut melts together properly.

Gently fold the coconut-jaggery mixture and roasted dry fruits into the cooked rice. Cover and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes so the flavours blend and your Narali Bhaat is ready to be served.