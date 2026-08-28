Nepal Flash Flood: Uttar Pradesh's Kashi Performs Ganga Aarti To Honour Victims Of The Tragedy Amid Heavy Rainfall

Uttar Pradesh's Kashi Performs Ganga Aarti To Honour Victims Of The Tragedy |

In a solemn gesture of solidarity, a special Ganga Aarti was performed in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh amid heavy rainfall to honour the victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal on Thursday. The spiritual ceremony brought devotees and members of the local community together to pray for those who lost their lives in the tragedy and express support for the affected families.

Ganga aarti in Kashi pays tribute to Nepal flood victims

On Thursday, the Gangotri Seva Samiti organised a special Ganga Pujan and Ganga Aarti at the ancient Dashashwamedh Ghat. The event was dedicated to the people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet. The committee prayed for the safety of the flood victims, the speedy recovery of the injured, and peace for the souls of the deceased. Prayers were offered to Ganga and Baba Vishwanath.

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The flash floods in Nepal have caused widespread destruction in several areas, damaging roads, bridges and other infrastructure while disrupting travel and daily life. The disaster has also raised concerns among authorities and travellers, particularly in areas located along routes leading towards popular pilgrimage destinations.

A two-minute silence was also observed at the ghat

A two-minute silence was also observed at the ghat in memory of the deceased. This was followed by lighting lamps and worshipping the Ganga on the banks of the Ganga. Devotees who attended the aarti expressed condolences to the flood victims in Nepal and Tibet.

Kashi, one of India's most revered spiritual cities, is known for its traditional Ganga Aarti performed on the banks of the River Ganga. The special prayer ceremony for the Nepal flood victims carried a message of peace, compassion and solidarity.

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The ritual involved prayers and offerings to the sacred river, with participants remembering those affected by the natural disaster. Such ceremonies hold deep cultural and spiritual significance in Kashi, where the Ganga is considered sacred and the evening aarti attracts devotees and visitors from across the country.

Nepal flash floods disrupt lives and travel

The flash floods in Nepal have highlighted the vulnerability of Himalayan regions to extreme weather events. Heavy rainfall can rapidly trigger floods and landslides in mountainous areas, posing risks to communities as well as travellers.

The situation has also affected movement on several routes, prompting authorities to monitor conditions and issue advisories where necessary. Travellers planning trips to Nepal, especially those heading towards remote mountain regions, have been urged to avoid visiting the site.