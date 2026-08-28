Fresh Flood Threat Emerges as Barrier Lake Bursts Again on Tibet Side, Nepal Suspends Rescue Operations

Nepal has issued a fresh flood warning after authorities reported that a natural barrier lake on the Tibetan side of the border burst again, raising fears of another surge of water into areas already devastated by a catastrophic glacial collapse earlier this week.

The latest development has added a dangerous new layer to an already unfolding disaster, forcing rescuers and residents to confront the possibility of further flooding, landslides and avalanches.

The barrier lake was formed by debris left behind after a glacial ice-and-rock avalanche on August 26. Chinese state media CCTV reported that the lake had begun overflowing, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures in the Gyirong area.

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Nepal Halts Rescue Operations for 90 Minutes

In Nepal, rescue operations were temporarily suspended for about 1.5 hours after officials received reports that the upstream dammed lake was overflowing.

An army officer confirmed the pause, saying the decision was taken as a precaution amid concerns that a fresh surge of water could reach downstream areas.

Helicopter rescue operations in the badly affected Rasuwa district were also temporarily halted. With the flood threat increasing, local residents were seen moving rapidly towards higher ground in search of safety.

The temporary suspension underscores the increasingly hazardous conditions facing rescue teams, who are already working in areas where roads and bridges have been washed away and large quantities of mud and debris continue to obstruct access.

Chinese Rescue Teams Ordered to Safer Locations

On the Tibetan side, the overflowing barrier lake prompted Chinese rescue teams and vehicles operating near Gyirong to withdraw from vulnerable areas and remain on standby at safer locations.

The precautionary withdrawal was driven by fears that the overflowing lake could trigger additional flooding, secondary landslides or avalanches.

According to CCTV reports, the lake contained more than 2.5 million cubic metres of water, while continued rainfall was expected to send additional water into the already swollen basin.

That combination of a large volume of stored water and continued inflow has heightened concerns that the situation could deteriorate further.

A Second Threat After the August 26 Disaster

The latest flood alert comes just days after the initial disaster on August 26, when a massive glacial collapse sent an enormous volume of water, mud and debris downstream.

The initial event caused widespread destruction on both sides of the Nepal-China border, killing hundreds of people and leaving communities isolated.

The newly reported overflowing barrier lake represents a secondary threat arising from the original glacial disaster. Authorities now have to balance the urgent need to search for survivors with the risk that rescuers themselves could be exposed to another sudden flood or related landslide.

Hundreds Dead, More Than 1,400 Missing

The disaster has already taken a devastating human toll. At least 469 people have been reported dead in Nepal, while a smaller number of deaths have also been reported on the Tibetan side.

Around 1,400–1,500 people remain missing across the two sides of the border, according to the latest reports cited by authorities.

The true scale of the disaster remains difficult to establish because several affected areas are difficult or impossible to reach.

Rescue operations remain extremely challenging. Roads and bridges have been destroyed, while thick layers of mud and debris have made access to affected communities difficult.

Helicopters have become crucial for reaching isolated areas and evacuating people, but the renewed flood risk has forced authorities to temporarily suspend aerial operations in some locations.

Rescuers are therefore operating under increasingly difficult conditions, with unstable terrain, continuing rainfall, high water levels and the possibility of further landslides and avalanches all posing serious risks.

Authorities Remain on High Alert

Officials on both sides of the border are closely monitoring the barrier lake and downstream water levels as they assess the risk of another major surge.

For communities already devastated by the August 26 glacial collapse, the latest development has brought renewed fear and uncertainty.

As the situation continues to evolve, authorities are urging people in vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to higher ground when instructed. Rescue and relief operations are expected to resume when conditions are considered safe enough, but the continuing threat from the overflowing lake could further complicate efforts to reach those still missing.