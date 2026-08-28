Three Kalyan-Dombivli Pilgrims Go Missing In Nepal During Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Families Seek Help |

Kalyan: Concern has gripped the families of three pilgrims from the Kalyan-Dombivli region after they reportedly went untraceable in Nepal during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026. The pilgrims have been out of contact with their families for the past three days, raising anxiety over their whereabouts and safety.

Missing pilgrims identified from Kalyan and Dombivli

The missing pilgrims have been identified as Sanjay Rajmal Patil (60) and his wife Nalini Sanjay Patil (56), residents of Kalyan West, and Sunil Sudarshan Subhedar (68), a resident of Kasario Society in Nilje, Dombivli East. Subhedar is originally from Nagpur.

According to the families, they have been repeatedly trying to establish contact with the three pilgrims for the past three days. However, their calls have reportedly gone unanswered and no communication has been established so far. Their exact location and the reason for the communication breakdown remain unknown.

The families are now seeking immediate assistance from the government and concerned authorities to trace the pilgrims, establish contact with them and ensure their safe return.

Son makes emotional appeal

Sunil Subhedar’s son, Swanand Subhedar, has made an emotional appeal to the authorities to locate his father and bring him back safely.

“Baba, we are waiting for you,” Swanand said in an emotional appeal to his father.

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The families have urged the administration to coordinate with the concerned authorities in Nepal and take all necessary steps to ascertain the pilgrims’ whereabouts. They are also seeking regular updates on the search and any official information regarding the group.

As of now, there is no confirmed information available about where the three pilgrims are or what led to the loss of contact. The families remain hopeful that the pilgrims will be traced soon and return home safely.

Missing pilgrims

Sanjay Rajmal Patil (60) — Kalyan West

Nalini Sanjay Patil (56) — Kalyan West

Sunil Sudarshan Subhedar (68) — Kasario Society, Nilje, Dombivli East; originally from Nagpur

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