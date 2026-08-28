Navi Mumbai Doctors Remove Chikoo Seed Stuck In Ulwe Man’s Airway For Three Months |

Navi Mumbai; A 38-year-old Ulwe resident, who had been suffering from persistent breathlessness and wheezing for nearly three months, was found to have a chikoo (sapodilla) seed lodged in his left main bronchus. Doctors at a Navi Mumbai hospital, successfully removed the foreign body through flexible bronchoscopy, providing the patient immediate relief.

Repeated symptoms led to advanced examination

The patient, Prasad Nakhawa, had initially consulted several general physicians as his symptoms appeared intermittently. Though medication provided temporary relief, the breathlessness and wheezing continued to recur and gradually began interfering with his daily routine.

He was subsequently advised to undergo a bronchoscopy for further evaluation and visited Medicover Hospitals at Kharghar. An HRCT scan had indicated narrowing of the left main bronchus, but it was not clear whether the obstruction was caused by mucus or an impacted foreign body.

During the bronchoscopy, a chikoo seed was discovered lodged deep inside the left main bronchus, causing almost complete obstruction of the airway. The seed had remained there for nearly three months and had become firmly attached to the airway wall, with surrounding swelling and retained secretions.

Seed remained stuck inside airway for three months

“Foreign body aspiration in adults is relatively uncommon and often goes undiagnosed when there is no clear history of choking. In this case, the chikoo seed had remained in the airway for nearly three months and had become firmly stuck to the bronchial wall. Its smooth and slippery surface also made it difficult to obtain a secure grip with the bronchoscopic instruments,” said Dr Shahid Patel, Consultant Pulmonologist, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar.

The medical team used a mesh snare to carefully remove the seed under adequate sedation. The procedure lasted nearly 50 minutes and required precision to prevent injury to the airway. The airway was restored immediately after removal, and the patient reported significant relief in breathing.

Bronchoscopy procedure removes obstruction safely

According to doctors, a subsequent discussion with the patient's relatives revealed that he had experienced a sudden choking episode while eating chikoo nearly three months earlier. As the symptoms appeared to settle initially, the incident was not considered significant and was not reported during his earlier consultations.

Dr Patel said that organic foreign bodies such as seeds can remain hidden for months and may mimic conditions such as mucus impaction or even airway malignancy on imaging. “This case highlights the importance of maintaining a high index of suspicion in patients with unexplained wheezing, persistent respiratory symptoms or airway obstruction that does not respond to routine treatment,” he said.

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Doctors cautioned that a delayed diagnosis of an airway foreign body can result in serious complications, including severe infections, recurrent pneumonia and collapse of the affected lung.

Dr Tanay Sinha, Associate Consultant Pulmonologist, said, “People should avoid talking, laughing or rushing while eating, as this can increase the risk of accidentally inhaling food particles or seeds into the airway. Anyone who develops persistent cough, wheezing or breathing difficulty after a choking episode should seek medical attention without delay. Bronchoscopy remains the gold standard for identifying and removing foreign bodies from the airways.”

The patient was discharged about two hours after the procedure and recovered without complications. He was advised to exercise caution while eating and seek specialist medical attention if respiratory symptoms persist.

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