Mumbai Trains To Get Faster As Western Railway Approves 130 Kmph Speed Upgrade For 23 Services | AI

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on 23 pairs of trains originating from Mumbai could soon save 45 to 60 minutes on their journeys, after Western Railway approved an increase in their maximum permissible speed from 110 kmph to 130 kmph. The decision covers LHB trains operating from Mumbai Central, Dadar and Bandra Terminus and is expected to reduce travel time on several long-distance routes.

Western Railway approves speed enhancement for LHB trains

The approval was given by Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey. Among the services covered are the Dadar–Ekta Nagar Express, Bandra–Bhavnagar, Bandra–Bhuj, Bandra–Okha, Dadar–Bhagat Ki Kothi, Dadar–Sri Ganganagar, Veraval–Bandra, Indore–Hisar and Okha–Jaipur trains, among others. The trains will operate with 22 LHB coaches and have a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph.

The time saving will be particularly useful for passengers travelling on longer routes, where even a modest increase in average speed can reduce overall journey time. However, railway officials have clarified that the trains will not run at 130 kmph throughout their journeys. Permanent and temporary speed restrictions, signalling, track conditions, station halts and other operational factors will continue to determine the actual speed.

Ahmedabad-Patna Express also gets speed upgrade

Therefore, the projected 45-60 minute saving is an estimate for the complete journey, and the exact reduction in scheduled travel time will be known only after Western Railway issues its revised timetable.

In another related change, the Ahmedabad–Patna Express (19421/22) will also be permitted to run at 130 kmph, while its coach composition has been increased from 20 to 22 coaches.

The speed upgrade is expected to make several Mumbai-origin services faster and improve the utilisation of LHB rakes capable of operating at higher speeds. For passengers, the key benefit will be shorter journey times once the revised schedules come into effect.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/