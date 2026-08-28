Mumbai Traffic Police Book 9,450 Motorists In One Day For Violations, 1,154 Cases Of Wrong-Side Driving | AI

Mumbai Traffic Police took action against around 9,450 motorists for various traffic violations across the city in a single day, including 1,154 cases of wrong-side driving, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary told the Free Press Journal.

Parel sees major traffic enforcement drive

The traffic police also carried out a major enforcement drive in Parel amid a tense situation that developed in the area around midnight on Wednesday.

The Bhoiwada Traffic Division took action against 245 motorists during the day for violating traffic rules. The violations included riding without helmets, signal jumping, triple-seat riding and using unclear or illegible number plates. The traffic department has intensified enforcement against traffic violations across Mumbai, particularly against motorists whose dangerous driving can pose a risk to other road users.

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