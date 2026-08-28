 Mumbai Traffic Police Book 9,450 Motorists In One Day For Violations, 1,154 Cases Of Wrong-Side Driving
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Mumbai Traffic Police Book 9,450 Motorists In One Day For Violations, 1,154 Cases Of Wrong-Side Driving

Mumbai Traffic Police booked 9,450 motorists for traffic violations in a single day, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary told the Free Press Journal. The action included 1,154 wrong-side driving cases across the city. Police also acted against 245 motorists in Parel for violations such as helmet offences, signal jumping, triple-seat riding and unclear number plates.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 03:47 AM IST
Mumbai Traffic Police Book 9,450 Motorists In One Day For Violations, 1,154 Cases Of Wrong-Side Driving
Mumbai Traffic Police Book 9,450 Motorists In One Day For Violations, 1,154 Cases Of Wrong-Side Driving | AI

Mumbai Traffic Police took action against around 9,450 motorists for various traffic violations across the city in a single day, including 1,154 cases of wrong-side driving, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary told the Free Press Journal.

Parel sees major traffic enforcement drive

The traffic police also carried out a major enforcement drive in Parel amid a tense situation that developed in the area around midnight on Wednesday.

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The Bhoiwada Traffic Division took action against 245 motorists during the day for violating traffic rules. The violations included riding without helmets, signal jumping, triple-seat riding and using unclear or illegible number plates. The traffic department has intensified enforcement against traffic violations across Mumbai, particularly against motorists whose dangerous driving can pose a risk to other road users.

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