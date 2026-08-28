Navi Mumbai Metro: CIDCO Sets September 15 Deadline For Closed-Loop Card Refunds | AI

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO has urged commuters travelling on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 to claim refunds of any unutilised balance remaining on their discontinued closed-loop cards by September 15.

Old metro cards discontinued after NCMC launch

The SBI National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) was introduced on the Belapur-Pendhar corridor from June 3, this year, following which the previously used closed-loop cards were discontinued and deactivated. The old cards are no longer valid for travel or fare payment at any metro station on the route.

Commuters who still possess a closed-loop card with a monetary balance have been advised to complete the refund process before the September 15 deadline. CIDCO has appealed to passengers not to wait until the last date and to initiate the process at the earliest to avoid inconvenience.

CIDCO appeals to passengers not to delay refunds

“Since the introduction of the SBI National Common Mobility Card, the earlier closed-loop cards have been discontinued. Passengers who have any unutilised balance on these cards should ensure that they claim their refund before September 15. We request commuters to complete the process well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience,” said a CIDCO spokesperson.

The NCMC has now replaced the closed-loop cards as the designated card-based fare payment system for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1.

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