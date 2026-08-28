Ganeshotsav 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Mandals To Ensure Hygienic Prasad, Follow Food Safety Norms |

Mumbai: With Maharashtra gearing up for Ganeshotsav 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed Ganesh mandals to follow food safety norms while distributing prasad to devotees and ensure that it is pure, hygienic and free from adulteration.

Fadnavis issued the directions at a meeting on law and order arrangements for Ganeshotsav 2026 held at Sahyadri Guest House. He said Ganesh mandals should familiarise themselves with the rules laid down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and undertake necessary guidance and training to ensure compliance with minimum food safety standards.

Mandals asked to undergo food safety training

“Ganeshotsav has received the status of a state festival and maintaining its tradition, sanctity and discipline is the collective responsibility of citizens, mandals, organisations and the administration,” Fadnavis said.

Faster permissions and better arrangements for mandals

Fadnavis directed officials to resolve permission-related issues faced by Ganesh mandals without delay. Since most old mandals have been receiving permissions regularly, the administration should take a proactive approach and expedite the process, he said.

He stressed the need to keep routes used for the arrival and immersion of Ganesh idols in good condition across municipal areas. The roads should be free of potholes and adequately illuminated at night, he said. He also informed that provisions under Section 143 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act provide for property tax exemption for offices registered in the name of eligible trusts, and mandals can apply for the exemption with the required documents.

Roads on immersion routes to be pothole-free

The Chief Minister directed police to strictly monitor violations involving firecrackers and loudspeakers and take action against those flouting regulations. He also asked mandals to recheck safety arrangements during idol processions, particularly those carrying large idols. The state government would provide necessary assistance to ensure safety, he said.

Fadnavis further said the High Court’s decision from last year had substantially reduced difficulties faced by Ganesh mandals. He added that the government had informed the court about measures being taken to ensure that plaster of Paris idols do not cause pollution by being immersed directly in the sea or riverbeds.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called for close coordination among the government, administration and Ganesh mandals to ensure a peaceful, disciplined and harmonious festival. He said police, municipal authorities and other departments had prepared plans for the safe arrival and immersion of idols while taking suggestions from mandals into consideration.

Shinde said around 1,850 km of roads in Mumbai had been concretised and directed civic authorities to ensure that no potholes remained along idol arrival and immersion routes. He also said steps had been taken towards granting five-year permissions to Ganesh mandals.

Amid concerns over rumours being circulated through social media, Shinde urged mandal office-bearers and volunteers to remain vigilant and immediately inform the police or administration about suspicious activities.

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