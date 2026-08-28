NEET Paper Leak: Bombay HC Orders NTA To Declare Re-NEET Result Of CBI Witness

The Bombay High Court has directed the NTA to release the Re-NEET-UG 2026 result of an aspirant named as a witness in the CBI probe | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the Re-NEET-UG 2026 result of a medical aspirant who has been named as a witness, and not an accused, in the CBI’s probe into the alleged NEET paper leak.

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Firdosh Pooniwalla passed the interim order on August 25, observing that withholding the result would prevent the petitioner from participating in the ongoing Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for MBBS and BDS courses in Maharashtra. The order copy was made available on Thursday.

The petitioner had approached the court through advocate Pooja Thorat, seeking a direction to NTA to declare his result for the Re-NEET-UG examination held on June 21. The examination was conducted for candidates affected by the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

CBI Names Aspirant As Witness

The CBI filed its charge sheet on July 20. While the petitioner has been referred to as a witness in the charge sheet, he has not been made an accused.

The CBI opposed the declaration of his result, stating that the petitioner was a “direct beneficiary of the leaked papers” and sought time to file an affidavit in reply.

The bench noted that the allegation would have to be established in the proceedings initiated by the CBI. It also pointed out that the investigating agency had not made the petitioner an accused and had only referred to him as a witness.

“We are not making any observation as to the role played by the Petitioner in the NEET 2026 examination,” the bench said, making it clear that the interim relief would not interfere with the CBI investigation.

Court Cites Admission Deadline

The court also considered the urgency arising from the revised CAP-1 schedule. The admission process had commenced on August 19, while the final merit list and joining process were scheduled shortly thereafter.

The bench directed NTA to declare the petitioner’s Re-NEET result on August 27. If he clears the examination with the required qualifying marks, he will be permitted to participate in CAP-1 for MBBS/BDS by registering offline and complying with the applicable schedule.

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The court clarified that the interim order will remain subject to the final outcome of the petition and will not create any equity in favour of the petitioner.

The matter will next be heard on September 11.

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