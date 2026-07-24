Bombay HC Sets Up Two Fast-Track Courts In Maharashtra To Hear NEET, Exam Paper Leak Cases | Representational Image

Mumbai: Amid protests by students over the alleged NEET paper leak, the Bombay High Court on Friday designated two special fast-track courts in Aurangabad and Nagpur to hear cases related to examination malpractices, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases.

The High Court has designated Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate SV Pawar at Aurangabad and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Gulshan R. Kolte at Nagpur as Special Fast Track Courts to conduct trials under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

A notification issued by the High Court said the two courts will also hear offences under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, arising from the judicial districts of Aurangabad and Nagpur.

The move follows directions issued by the Union Law Ministry after the Centre decided to establish dedicated courts to deal with paper leak cases. Under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, trials in such cases are required to be completed within three months.

The development comes as students continue to protest in several parts of the country, including Mumbai and Nagpur, over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The Nagpur court has been assigned at least 11 pending cases related to examination malpractices, including those linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. Some accused arrested from Maharashtra in the 2026 case are currently in the judicial custody of a Delhi court.

Officials said similar special courts may be designated in other judicial districts if there are pending cases under the Act.

Announcing the Centre's decision on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks." He added, "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Earlier, the Delhi High Court also designated a special court to exclusively hear criminal cases arising out of paper leaks and other unfair means adopted in public examinations.

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